Bharat Gaurav train to famous Sikh shrines starts today: Check IRCTC tour package details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start the Guru Kripa Yatra train to famous Sikh shrines covering five sacred sites from Wednesday.

A total of 678 pilgrims can travel on this train comprising nine sleeper coaches, one AC-3 tier coach and one AC-2 tier coach. This special pilgrimage named Guru Kirpa Yatra with exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train coincides with the Baisakhi festival, which is an important occasion for Sikhs.

Here are the key details you need to know about Guru Kirpa Yatra Train:

The train will embark on its 11 Days and 10 Nights journey from Lucknow on April 5. The pilgrims can board or deboard at Sitapur, Pilibhit and Bareilly.

The train comprising 9 sleeper coaches, one AC-3 tier coach and one AC-2 tier coach will end its journey on April 15.

The tour package will start from Rs 19,999 per person for double or triple occupancy and IRCTC offers three different packages- Standard, Superior and Comfort.

Under the Superior package, the passengers can travel in Third AC coaches and it will cost Rs 29,999 per person on double or triple sharing basis. The passengers opting for Comfort package will travel in Second AC coaches and it will cost Rs 39,999 per person.

The packages will include transportation and sightseeing in buses, night stay in an air-conditioned hotel, all vegetarian meals, and the cost of the appropriate class of train travel.

The destinations covered in the tour includes a visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar, and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

Those willing to take part in Langars at important Gurdwaras can do so during this journey.

Housekeeping, onboard security, a tour guide, and travel insurance will also be provided to the passengers.

Bharat Gaurav Trains were started by Indian Railways to showcase the country's magnificent historical sites and rich cultural legacy to both Indians and the foreign tourists. The purpose of the theme-based trains is to capitalise on India's enormous tourism potential.

The first Bharat Gaurav Train was started in June last year between Coimbatore North and Sainagar Shirdi.