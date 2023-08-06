Best places to capture waterfalls in southern India

If you're planning a trip to southern India and want to witness the magic of cascading waterfalls, here are top 10 best places to capture them in all their glory.

With monsoon picking up in India, the diverse landscape and natural beauty come alive and one thing that attracts travellers are the stunning waterfalls that roar down hills nestled amid lush green forests. While many people love to bathe under the free-flowing natural waterfalls, many simply love to view them from a distance. If you're in southern India, are the 10 stunning waterfalls that offer a visual treat.

1 Shivanasamudra Falls: Shivanasamudra Falls is located in Mandya district of Karnataka. It is advisable to visit during the day time. The ideal visiting timings are from 8 am to 5 pm.

2 Jog Falls: Jog Falls are considered to be peculiar in a way that it thumps down the cliff without colliding with the rocks. Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, is also known to be the tallest un- tiered waterfall in India.

3 Hogenakkal Falls: Hogenakkal Falls, also known as "Niagara Falls of India", lies on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Besides its waterfalls’ scenery, you can also explore the boat riding drives.

4 Soochipara Waterfalls: Soochipara Waterfalls, also known as Sentinel Rock waterfalls is situated in Vellarimala village.

5 Hebbe Waterfalls: Hebbe Waterfalls is one of the famous waterfalls in Chikmagalur district. The best time to visit the waterfall is between August to January.

6 Abbi Falls: Abbi Falls also known as Abbey Falls, is a popular waterfall situated in Kodagu district. The visiting timings are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 Dudhsagar Falls: Dudhsagar Falls are fascinating to visit, situated in Goa. It has its own unique beauty. You can visit the waterfall throughout the year.

8 Talakona Waterfall: Talakona lies in the district of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. IIt is one of the tourist attractions surrounded by the waterfalls, greenery and waterfall.

9 Iruppu Falls: Iruppu Falls is a freshwater tumble and is situated in the Brahmigiri range, in the Kodagu district, Karnataka.

10 Kuntala Falls: Kuntala Falls is known as the highest waterfall in Telangana. You can visit this waterfall in the time of monsoon and post- monsoon.