From Hidimba Devi Temple to Mall Road and Old Manali, check out these amazing seasonal attractions in Manali that will mesmerise you.

Has going on vacation to Manali in the dead of winter been on your mind? In the summer, when the weather is warm and clear, many people like visiting the hills. But it is the winters when there's a mystical air in the region, of which snow makes the secret ingredient.

In other words, if you're in Manali during the winters, you very well know what to expect. The environment is simply beautiful and nature seems to be in all its glory. Read on for a rundown of some of Manali's best seasonal attractions.

Stop by the Hidimba Devi Temple

Unlike other Indian temples, this one honors Hidimba (sometimes spelled Hidimbi), Bhima's wife and Ghatotkach's mother. Although she was related to the mighty demon king Hidimb, the latter's sister Hidimbi has been elevated to the status of a goddess, an embodiment of Goddess Durga, for her many acts of kindness. The Dungri Temple is in the middle of a grove of cedar trees. A really stunning and tranquil temple complex.

Take a trip along Mall Road

Manali's Mall Road is among the best known in all of India. Here you may discover cute cafés and businesses offering all sorts of wintery goods. Shop for authentic Himachali shawls and coats here. Similarly popular with visitors are Tibetan handicrafts.

Travel to ancient Manali

The atmosphere in Old Manali is simply amazing yet, will make you feel nostalgic. Old Manali is just where you go to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city center and the more recently developed New Manali neighborhood. Some of the greatest cafés in town may be found in this area along the river. Warm yourself at one of the local eateries on a snowy winter day.

Temples and thermal springs

Try the villages of Vashisht, located about 3 km from Manali. Walking here instead of taking a cab is an option for the more daring traveler. The main attractions are the hot springs and the nearby Vashisht Temple. The water was said to have healing effects.

Flying in the sky on a paraglider above Solang Valley