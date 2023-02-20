Best Holi destinations in India: Where to travel for a colorful celebration

Holi, is a colorful and vibrant celebration in India and these destinations offer a unique and unforgettable experience of the Holi celebrations. From the colorful processions in Mathura and Vrindavan to the grand celebrations in try and make to one of these destinations to celenbrate holi.

Holi, the festival of colors, is a vibrant celebration that is loved by people across India. It is a time of fun and frolic, with people smearing each other with colored powders and drenching each other with water. While Holi is celebrated across the country, there are some destinations that are especially famous for their colorful celebrations. In this blog, we will take a look at the best Holi destinations in India, where you can experience a truly unique and unforgettable celebration.

1. Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, are two of the most popular destinations for Holi celebrations. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, who was born in Mathura, is said to have started the tradition of playing Holi with colors. The Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan last for several days and include colorful processions, street plays, and temple rituals. The most popular Holi celebration is the Lathmar Holi, which is celebrated in Barsana, a town near Mathura.

2. Jaipur

Jaipur, the capital city of the northwestern state of Rajasthan, is another popular Holi destination. The city is known for its grand Holi celebrations, which include a procession of elephants and camels, folk performances, and music. The most popular celebration is the Elephant Festival, which is held on the day before Holi. The festival includes a parade of decorated elephants, camel races, and a display of traditional Rajasthani dance and music.

3. Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib, located in the northern state of Punjab, is a popular destination for celebrating Holi. The town is known for its vibrant and colorful celebrations, which include traditional dance, music, and the throwing of colored powder. The most popular celebration is the Hola Mohalla, which is held the day after Holi. The festival includes a display of martial arts and traditional Sikh weapons, along with music and dance performances.

4. Shantiniketan

Shantiniketan, located in the eastern state of West Bengal, is known for its unique and cultural Holi celebrations. The town was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel Prize-winning poet and writer, and the Holi celebrations here are influenced by his artistic and cultural legacy. The celebrations include traditional songs, dance, and the throwing of colored powder.

5. Goa

Goa, a popular tourist destination on the western coast of India, is known for its beach parties and vibrant nightlife. Holi celebrations in Goa are a blend of traditional and modern customs, with parties held on the beaches and in nightclubs. The celebrations include live music, DJs, and the throwing of colored powder and water.

