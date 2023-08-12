Best beaches in Japan to enjoy the sun, surf and sushi

When exploring Japan's beaches, keep in mind that each one offers a unique experience, whether it's the tropical paradise of Okinawa or the tranquil shores near Tokyo. Always check local guidelines and rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable beach holiday.

Discovering the finest beaches in Japan can be a delightful experience, given the country's extensive archipelago of over 6,000 islands. From idyllic subtropical shores in Okinawa to refreshing sandy beaches in Hokkaido, Japan offers a diverse range of coastal landscapes to explore, making it a haven for beach lovers and coastal enthusiasts. Here are ten beaches in Japan that can cater different preferences and interests.

Miyako-jima's Sunayama Beach

Located in Okinawa Prefecture, Miyako-jima boasts a collection of incredible beaches. Among them, Sunayama Beach stands out as a classic tropical paradise with its soft, white sands and a stunning rock arch resting at the foot of a massive sand dune. Convenient amenities such as showers, changing rooms, and snorkel rentals add to the beachgoer's comfort. Access to Miyako-jima is easy with frequent flights connecting major cities like Osaka and Tokyo.

Beaches of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture is a paradise for beach enthusiasts, thanks to its tropical climate and an extended beach season from March to October. Its beaches are not only popular among scuba divers and snorkelers for their vibrant coral reefs but also among those seeking tranquility. Remote regions like Kerama or Miyako offer serene and secluded beach experiences. One well-known spot is Manza Beach, which is part of the ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort and offers various water activities.

Nishibama Beach, Aka-jima

Situated in the Kerama Islands, west of Okinawa, Nishibama Beach is a picturesque 1.5-kilometer stretch of white, crushed-coral sand. This beach is renowned for its clear and calm waters, making it perfect for swimming and snorkeling amid the mesmerizing coral life.

Shirahama, Shimoda

Southwest of Tokyo on the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture lies Shirahama, known for some of Japan's best surf breaks. This popular beach break attracts surfers and also offers great snorkeling opportunities on calm days. The Irie Coffee & Sea center, located at the northern end of the beach, provides surfboard and wetsuit rentals and instruction. Another excellent surf break is found in front of the Shimoda Prince Hotel, to the north.

Beach at Odaiba

Although not the most beautiful beach in Japan, Odaiba's 800-meter-long artificial beach, adjacent to the Decks retail center, is the only official beach in Tokyo. Popular among locals and visitors alike, it offers a perfect spot for sunbathing, beach volleyball, and enjoying stunning sunsets. Swimming is not allowed due to water quality, but the golden sands make it ideal for evening strolls.

Also read: 8 best Asian countries that Indians must visit with their families

Zushi Beach

The closest natural beach to Tokyo, Zushi Beach, is usually peaceful and serene. Over the years, it has shed its previous reputation for late-night noise from a nearby US military post. Now, visitors enjoy a tranquil atmosphere, making it a popular destination to witness breathtaking sunsets.

Sunset Beach, Ishigaki-jima

Located near the northwest end of Ishigaki-jima in the Yaeyama Islands, Sunset Beach is another famous destination in Okinawa Prefecture. Its attractive golden beach and fenced-in swimming area, protecting visitors from box jellyfish, make it a safe and enjoyable spot for swimming and sunbathing. As the name suggests, it is a prime location to witness stunning sunsets over the East China Sea.

Amami Oshima Island

Situated between Kyushu and Okinawa, Amami Oshima Island boasts several beautiful beaches surrounded by forested volcanic mountains and coral reefs. The beach season runs from May to October, providing a perfect getaway in a serene and relatively secluded environment.

Yuigahama Beach, Kamakura

While not as stunning as Okinawa's islands, Kamakura's beaches are a convenient option for those seeking a beach experience close to Tokyo. Yuigahama Beach, the city's primary beachfront, offers a relaxed and down-to-earth ambiance with organic eateries, summer beach shacks, and surfers. Visitors can enjoy various activities, including sunrise meditation sessions and hillside walks.

Lake Biwa, Omi Maiko Beach, Kyoto

For freshwater enthusiasts, Lake Biwa near Kyoto presents an appealing option. Omi Maiko Beach on the lake's western coast offers a refreshing freshwater beach experience. Easily accessible from Kyoto, this beach provides a unique alternative for those seeking a different kind of coastal retreat.