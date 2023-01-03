From Wagah border to Pangong Tso Lake here are some stunning destinations along India's borders that tourists must visit for a memorable experience.

India's breathtaking border regions are a must-see sights for tourists. Everyone has visited India's mountains, valleys, coastlines, and temples; now it's time to check out the country's frontiers. It's true that visiting a country's borders is both a novel and daring endeavor.

Stay within bounds of the law and your time at these frontier regions will be one to remember.

Wagah, Punjab Border

Wagah town is on the border between India & Pakistan, just 27 kilometers from Amritsar, India, and 29 kilometers from Lahore, Pakistan.

Border rituals at the Attari-Wagah checkpoint

At the Attari-Wagah border, each day begins with the lowering of flags from both nations in a moving ritual.

Meghalaya; Dawki

Travelers are familiar with Dawki. The Umngot River, which runs through the area, is particularly well-known for its glassy clarity during the dry season. It's as though the vessels on the sea are only floating there. When traveling between India and Bangladesh, one of the few options for crossing the border by vehicle is the Dawki Integrated Check Post.

Manipur; Moreh

Moreh, located in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, is a little border town. Located on Asian Highway 1, the town straddles both the Indo-Myanmar border. Though it lacks picturesque attractions, Border Haat Trade, a major international marketplace, is well worth a visit.

Ladakh's Pangong Lake

Did you know that the bulk of the Pangong Tso Lake is in Chinese territory and that the LAC or Line of Actual Control crosses across it?

Pangong Tso

One of the most popular tourist destinations in India is the stunning Indian side of Pangong Lake.

Nathu La

One of the rare ways Indians may enter the TAR, Tibet Autonomous Region or the Xizang Autonomous Region is via the Nathu La pass in Sikkim, which is part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The last outpost at Nathu La