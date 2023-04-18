If you're a coffee lover and enjoy learning about the origin of your coffee, then do pay a visit to the Hoysala Coffee Estate in Karnataka, India. In this article, CNBC-TV18 will take you on a journey to understanding the bean to brew experience and explore the process of coffee making and the beauty of the Hoysala Coffee Estate.

History of Hoysala Coffee Estate

The Hoysala Coffee Estate was founded in the early 1900s and has been run by the same family for generations. The estate is located in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and is known for its sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices. The estate covers over 300 acres and produces some of the finest Arabica and Robusta coffee beans in India.

The coffee-making process

The coffee-making process at Hoysala Coffee Estate begins with the careful selection of coffee cherries. The cherries are picked by hand, ensuring that only the ripest ones are chosen. After picking, the cherries are processed using the wet method, which involves removing the outer skin and pulp to reveal the beans inside. The beans are then fermented and washed before being sun-dried on large beds.

Once the beans are dried, they are sorted and graded according to their size and quality. The highest quality beans are then roasted to perfection, producing a rich and flavorful coffee that is beloved by coffee connoisseurs around the world.

Exploring the Hoysala Coffee Estate

Visitors to the Hoysala Coffee Estate can take a guided tour of the plantation, which includes a visit to the coffee processing unit, a walk through the coffee fields, and a tasting of the estate's coffee. During the tour, visitors can learn about the history of coffee cultivation in India, the various methods of coffee production, and the unique features of the Hoysala Coffee Estate.

The estate also offers accommodation in the form of rustic cottages that are surrounded by coffee plants and offer stunning views of the surrounding hills. Visitors can relax in the peaceful surroundings, take a dip in the estate's natural swimming pool, or simply enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee on their private balcony.

A visit to Hoysala Coffee Estate is a journey through the world of coffee, from the growing of the beans to the brewing of the perfect cup. With its stunning natural surroundings, sustainable farming practices, and commitment to quality, Hoysala Coffee Estate is a must-visit destination for coffee lovers and anyone interested in sustainable agriculture. So, pack your bags and head to Karnataka for an unforgettable coffee experience.