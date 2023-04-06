Bean to Brew: Discovering the top coffee plantations to visit in Kerala

Kerala is a coffee lover's paradise, with some of the finest coffee plantations in the world. From Wayanad Coffee Trail Resort to Lockhart Tea Museum and Factory, and the Coffee Museum in Coorg, there's no shortage of places to visit and experience the world of coffee.

Are you a coffee lover looking for your next caffeine fix? Look no further than Kerala, where you can discover some of the best coffee plantations in the world. Kerala's lush greenery, hilly terrain, and tropical climate make it the perfect location for growing high-quality coffee beans. In this article, we'll take you on a journey to explore the top coffee plantations in Kerala that are a must-visit for any coffee enthusiast.

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee: Exploring Kerala's Coffee Plantations

Malabar is known for its delicious 'monsooned' coffee. The truth that Malabar coffee was accidentally found is a little-known fact. In 1950, a shipment of coffee made its way across the Atlantic. The coffee beans absorbed wetness during transport, which caused them to swell by the time they arrived at their location. This swelled-with-water coffee had a fantastic flavour and quickly gained in popularity. The same method of "monsooning," in which legumes are exposed to wetness for several weeks, is now used in the Malabar and Konkan regions.

A Journey Through the Coffee Gardens

The first plantation on our list is the beautiful Wayanad Coffee Trail Resort, located in the Wayanad district. This resort offers visitors an opportunity to experience the coffee-making process first-hand. You can take a guided tour of the coffee gardens and see how coffee beans are grown, harvested, and processed. After the tour, you can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee made from the very beans you just saw being harvested.

Savour the Flavour: Tasting Kerala's Finest Coffees

If you're looking for a more immersive coffee experience, head to the idyllic hills of Munnar, where you'll find the Lockhart Tea Museum and Factory. Although primarily known for its tea production, this factory also produces some of the finest coffee in Kerala. Take a guided tour of the factory and learn about the art of coffee roasting. At the end of the tour, you can enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee, and even purchase some to take home with you.

The Perfect Cup of Coffee: Finding Your Favourite Brew

Finally, no coffee tour of Kerala would be complete without a visit to the Coffee Museum in Coorg. This museum is dedicated entirely to the history of coffee in India, and visitors can learn about the different varieties of coffee beans, as well as the various brewing methods. After the tour, you can sample some of the best coffee in the region at the museum's cafe, and even purchase some to take home.

Kerala - A Coffee Lover's Paradise

In conclusion, Kerala is a coffee lover's paradise, with some of the finest coffee plantations in the world. From Wayanad Coffee Trail Resort to Lockhart Tea Museum and Factory, and the Coffee Museum in Coorg, there's no shortage of places to visit and experience the world of coffee. So, what are you waiting for? Book your trip to Kerala and wake up and smell the coffee!