Bean to Brew: A trip to the the beautiful Halli Berri plantation

If you're a coffee lover, a visit to Halli Berri Plantation is a must. Located in the hills of Chikmagalur, Karnataka, the plantation is a perfect destination for those who want to learn about the journey of coffee from bean to brew. In this blog post, we'll take you on a virtual tour of Halli Berri Plantation, giving you a glimpse of what to expect when you visit.

History of Halli Berri Plantation

Halli Berri Plantation was established in the 19th century by the British. The plantation was taken over by the Mathias family in the 1950s and has been managed by them ever since. Today, the plantation is spread over 450 acres and produces some of the best coffee in India.

The Tour

Introduction to Coffee

The tour begins with an introduction to coffee, where you'll learn about the different types of coffee beans, the processing methods, and the flavors of coffee. You'll also get to see and touch the coffee plants, giving you an idea of how coffee is grown.

Harvesting and Processing

Next, you'll be taken to the coffee fields, where you'll see how the coffee beans are harvested. You'll also learn about the different processing methods and how they affect the flavor of the coffee. The plantation uses both the traditional sun-drying method and the modern machine drying method to process their coffee beans.

Tasting Session

After the tour, you'll be taken to the tasting room, where you'll get to sample different types of coffee produced by the plantation. The tasting session is led by an expert, who will guide you through the different flavors and aromas of coffee. You'll also learn how to identify the different notes in coffee and how to brew the perfect cup of coffee.

Accommodation and Amenities

Halli Berri Plantation has a variety of accommodation options, ranging from traditional homestays to luxurious villas. The plantation also has a swimming pool, a spa, and a restaurant that serves delicious local cuisine.

Activities and Attractions

Apart from the coffee tour, Halli Berri Plantation offers a range of activities and attractions that will keep you entertained throughout your stay. Some of the activities include:

Trekking: The plantation is surrounded by hills and forests, making it an ideal destination for trekking.

Bird Watching: The plantation is home to over 200 species of birds, making it a paradise for bird watchers.

Sightseeing: Chikmagalur is known for its beautiful temples and natural attractions. The plantation can arrange for sightseeing tours to nearby attractions.

Halli Berri Plantation is a perfect destination for those who want to learn about the journey of coffee from bean to brew. The tour is informative and engaging, and the tasting session is a treat for coffee lovers. The plantation's accommodation options and activities make it an ideal place to stay and explore the surrounding areas. If you're a coffee lover or just looking for a unique travel experience, a visit to Halli Berri Plantation should be on your list.