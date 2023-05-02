An Ayurvedic retreat and other landmarks you must experience while visiting Jhansi

Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat called Shatam Jeeva aims to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.

In a post-pandemic world, there have been multiple reports that suggest an increase in cases of mental health issues like anxiety, depression and insomnia. While the daily struggles of life have made everyone conscious of their health. This phonemena has given a push to the wellness industry in India.

In case you are planning a trip to Jhansi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, here are some landmarks that you should not miss, including Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat centre called Shatam Jeeva, a 100-acre piece of land, which the Ayurvedic medicine specialist has converted into a centre that carefully marries hospitability that one finds at luxury resorts. The Sharma family, founders of Baidyanath Group (established in 1917), aim to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.

There are two ways to reach the venue, situated outside the city of Jhansi, opposite RNS World School.

By air

as you arrive at Gwalior airport you can take a to the property, which would take two hours to reach.

By train where you arrive at Jhansi railway station and reach the venue by a 30-minute drive.

Most visitors to Shatam Jeeva are people in their forties not only looking for some break from daily life, but are exploring ways to live a more balanced and harmonious life.

Health issues in Ayurveda are covered under three main doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Vata, meaning ether and air, focuses on the body’s movement. Pitta, meaning fire and water, focuses on the body’s digestion. And Kapha, meaning water and earth, focuses on the internal elements of the body like water retention and blood circulation.

Doctors in Shatam Jeeva follow a non-invasive procedure of diagnosing the dosha through the pulse, called Nadi Pariksha. One’s daily schedule is prepared accordingly including therapies ranging from massage, yoga, facial to acupressure / acupuncture. After all, it is a place well-equipped with all infrastructure required for holistic healing using Ayurveda.

Wellness cannot only be limited to one’s external environment. Even though the land offers a peaceful environment containing over 1 lac trees and the view of some peacocks, peahens and other birds residing in the forest, one’s intake is too focussed on well with the quality of food prepared in the kitchen. One is offered four meals a day, all being cooked using organic produce. Their breakfast includes fruits and smoothies. Evening snacks would come with a green tea. Lunch and Dinner meals are abundant with healthy salads and different kinds of rotis made with multigrain, bajra, ragi and more.

Dining Area

Reception at Shatam Jeeva

Once you've experienced the Ayurvedic retreat with full-day individual schedules prepared for each guest suited to their particular issue by Shatam Jeeva , you could take out some time to also explore other places nearby. Let's take a look.

Jhansi Fort (constructed in the 17th Century)

Located atop Bagira hill, this fort holds the ruins of the once-centrepiece of Jhansi and offers a panoramic view to the city, a park dedicated to Rani Lakshmibai and a bustling market.

Jhansi Fort, (Image: Shutterstock)

Rani Mahal (constructed in 18th century)

A visit to Jhansi would be incomplete without visiting the home of the brave and famous queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai. The ruins of her palace are now a museum offering a window to her way of life with the precious ancient artefacts it holds and the glimpse of the intricate architecture of yester years.

Jhansi Government Museum (constructed in the 19th Century)

It is one of the oldest museums in the country, dedicated to Rani Lakshmibai, and offers a historical window to the Bundelkhand region of what is now known as Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to it, there are hillocks surrounding Shatam Jeeva where visitors often go for a trek and some meditation during the sunset hours. If you're not a meditator, you would probably love to just take your perfect sunset pictures there.