An Ayurvedic retreat and other landmarks you must experience while visiting Jhansi

4 Min(s) Read
Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat called Shatam Jeeva aims to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.
In a post-pandemic world, there have been multiple reports that suggest an increase in cases of mental health issues like anxiety, depression and insomnia. While the daily struggles of life have made everyone conscious of their health. This phonemena has given a push to the wellness industry in India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In case you are planning a trip to Jhansi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, here are some landmarks that you should not miss, including Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat centre called Shatam Jeeva, a 100-acre piece of land, which the Ayurvedic medicine specialist has converted into a centre that carefully marries hospitability that one finds at luxury resorts. The Sharma family, founders of Baidyanath Group (established in 1917), aim to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.