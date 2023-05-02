Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsAn Ayurvedic retreat and other landmarks you must experience while visiting Jhansi

An Ayurvedic retreat and other landmarks you must experience while visiting Jhansi

An Ayurvedic retreat and other landmarks you must experience while visiting Jhansi
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  May 2, 2023 3:46:57 PM IST (Published)

Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat called Shatam Jeeva aims to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.

In a post-pandemic world, there have been multiple reports that suggest an increase in cases of mental health issues like anxiety, depression and insomnia. While the daily struggles of life have made everyone conscious of their health. This phonemena has given a push to the wellness industry in India.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In case you are planning a trip to Jhansi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, here are some landmarks that you should not miss, including Baidyanath Group's Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat centre called Shatam Jeeva, a 100-acre piece of land, which the Ayurvedic medicine specialist has converted into a centre that carefully marries hospitability that one finds at luxury resorts. The Sharma family, founders of Baidyanath Group (established in 1917), aim to deliver a transformative experience to guests using principles of Ayurveda, holistic wellness and Sattvic Diet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X