Away from the maze: Madhya Pradesh’s charming small towns to see

By Sanhita Baruah

Tourists have long been drawn to Madhya Pradesh, India, because of its amazing national parks and beautiful buildings. But few people know that Madhya Pradesh is also home to numerous charming and picturesque tiny towns that are well worth a visit in their own right. These locations are ideal for those who want to venture off the beaten path.

Check out some of Madhya Pradesh's most interesting and quaint little towns:

Shivpuri

Beautiful temples and lakes have made this area renowned. Gopal Kund and Kailash Lake are two of the most beautiful lakes in the area. You should go there during the rainy season.

Amarkantak

Amarkantak, in the Mandla area, is a religiously significant ancient town. Adi Shankaracharya is credited with naming the city ‘Amarkantak,’ which means “the location where Shiva lives.”

Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh is a stunning hill town. The Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges form the region's borders. Bhanpuri, Jhiri Ghati Falls, the Roaring Waterfalls, and the Gandharva Mahal Waterfalls are just a few of the most well-known attractions in town.

Mandu

The palaces and monuments of Mandu are also quite well-known. In the 13th Century, Paramara Rajputs established the town. Just as stunning as the town itself is its natural setting, which includes woods, hills, and the infamous Chambal River.

Maheshwar

Maheshwar, a charming town in the Khargone district on the shores of the beautiful Narmada River, was once known as Mahishmati. Beautiful temples and ghats may be found in this off-the-beaten-path location. In days gone by, it was a hub of academic activity. King Siladitya I commissioned the construction of the revered Maheshwara Mahadev Temple at this location.

Madhya Pradesh, at the very centre of India, offers visitors a wide variety of experiences. The state is home to a wide variety of tourist attractions, both natural (such as waterfalls, lakes, woods, and caverns) and man-made (such as temples, forts, and dams). Visitors to the UNESCO-acclaimed Khajuraho and Sanchi may learn about the country's rich cultural heritage, while those interested in wildlife can enjoy the country's vast wildlife reserves, home to a variety of rare and unique creatures.

There are so many amazing places to see in just one state that your trip will be filled with unforgettable experiences.