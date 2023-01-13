Arranging a trip to the Acropolis of Athens

The Acropolis stands as a testament to the cultural achievements of ancient Greece in many different ways. The Acropolis was inhabited for the first time about 5,000 BC and has remained mostly unchanged since then. Nearly every nook and cranny of Athens's streets below has a clear view of this huge peak.

Ancient Athens, dedicated to the Greek battle goddess Athena, was erected on a rocky hill and its ruins may still be seen today. Seeing the remains of ancient Greece brings back memories of studying and seeing films about that time period. The highlight is the Parthenon, a temple from ancient Greece known for its impressive Doric columns. Know the Acropolis of Athens well and out before you go back in time to classical Antiquity.

About the Athens Acropolis

History tells us that the Acropolis was a battleground between the gods and men of ancient Greece for a very long time. The Romans and the Ottoman Turks are two of the most well-known conquerors. Pausanias, a Greek traveller, claims that the pagan deity Athena faced off against the deity Poseidon in the first epic fight between the two. Athena triumphed in the competition to become the Acropolis' and Athens' patron goddess.

Highlights Inside the Athens Acropolis

The Acropolis was restored from a collection of temples (which had been devastated by Persian conquerors in 479 BC) into a masterpiece of ancient architecture and art under the leadership of Pericles during the Gilded Age of Athens (450-400 BC). These are the highlights of the Acropolis that you shouldn't miss if you plan on visiting this huge ancient monument.

Theatre of Dionysus

Belvedere Flagpole

Beule Gate

The Maidens’ Porch

Athena Nike Temple

What’s Inside the Athens Acropolis?

In the heart of modern Athens stands the historic fortress known as the Acropolis. Among the most significant archaeological monuments in the West, it is perhaps Athens' most well-known monument.

The Acropolis, which is home to a number of historic structures and temples including the Parthenon, is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and one of Greece's most popular tourist attractions.

Theatre of Dionysus

How long would a typical wait be to go through ancient Athens' theatrical ticketing and security checks? You won't need to have a clue to visit this massive theatre structure on the Acropolis' slope, thanks to the inclusion of a free audio guide with your Acropolis admission. A celebration of the deity of alcohol and good times, Dionysus, construction was completed around 330 BC.

Visitors to ancient Athens often remarked on the city's thriving theatrical scene. Tragedies prompted introspection on the existence and the human condition. On the other side, comedies often satirized well-known Athenians who were in the audience. Nearly 20,000 people were able to fit inside the Theatre of Dionysus, as stated by Robin Wakefield. Therefore, it was the greatest gathering place in the old city. In addition to being a place where municipal business was conducted, the theatre was a prominent emblem of Athenian democracy.

Belvedere Flagpole

In the late afternoon, the Acropolis's shadow is perfect for relaxing here. Furthermore, Belvedere's flagpole provides divine views of Athens. In this way, from the vantage point of the elevated platform, visitors can see various historical and contemporary sites.

Even the Acropolis' flagpole is steeped in history. Manolis Glezos (1922-2020), for instance, defied the Nazis by removing the Nazi German flag from the Acropolis during World War II. As a result, Glezos was hailed as a hero across Greece and became an influential political figure.

Beule Gate

The Beule Gate is located a little distance up the walkway from the ticket office. The gate was built by the Romans during the middle of the third century AD as an attachment to the Acropolis. The French archaeologist Ernest Beule, who led the excavation in the middle of the 19th Century, is honoured with the naming of this structure. In the Roman era, this was the point of entry for tourists eager to see the Acropolis' most famous landmarks.

The Maidens’ Porch

The six oversized sculptures of young women that act as columns in the south of the Erechtheion are impossible to overlook. The maidens, or caryatids, are positioned in a horseshoe formation with their backs to the Acropolis. Porch of the Maidens, on the Acropolis, was Poseidon's consolation reward for losing the patronage of Athens to Athena, as related by historian Michael Llewyn-Smith.

According to historian Paul Cartledge, Athena possessed a few advantages over her rival. Okay, let's start with her given name. Second, she gave the olive tree to the Athenians, which they still utilize today. Additionally, her combative mindset most doubt contributed.

Despite their popularity in photographs, the maidens you encounter today are all fakes. However, the nearby Acropolis Museum preserves five of the originals. Similarly, sized statues may be found in the collections of the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Athena Nike Temple

The Athena Nike Temple is a small and well-kept structure that may be found to the south of the Acropolis' main entrance. The temple, which dates back to 421-415 BC and was designed by the renowned architect Kallikrates, is now in its third incarnation. Archaeologist Ioanna Venieri claims that, like many other Acropolis structures, the temple was severely damaged during the conquest of Greece.

The original building was destroyed by the Ottomans in 1686–1687 so they could install guns, and the present structure is relatively new, having been built in 2003. Lucky for us, the Parthenon Museum and the British Museum both include displays of the hundreds of marble reliefs that were originally built into the edifice.

What more is inside Athens Acropolis

Festive Sundays

Sunday flag processions at the Acropolis, conducted by the elite troops known as Evzones, are not to be missed by visitors looking for some fanfare to accompany their visit (Presidential Guard). In addition, the Greek national song is played by a band at the Sunday flag ceremony. On non-flag days, Greek troops still fulfilled the flag duties, but without elaborate costumes and music.

An Ode by Herod Atticus

During the time of Emperor Hadrian, Herodes Atticus was indeed a wealthy Roman official. Scholar Robin Wakefield informs us that Herodes put his wealth to good use rather than wasting it on wine and singing. In 161 AD, Herodes, for instance, paid for an Odeon to be built on the Acropolis's southern slope.

Ancient authors were blown away by the setting. Philostratus mentions that the Odeon's roof was crafted from cedar. Cedar was so costly that it was seldom used for anything larger than a statue.

Propylaea

A rather impressive entrance, if you ask me. In order to reach the peak of the Acropolis, visitors must ascend the magnificent columned Propylaea. As far as ancient authors Pausanias and Demosthenes were concerned, it was on par with the Parthenon in terms of awe and wonder.

The Propylaea was supposed to have huge marble wings added by the Athenians. But a battle with Gerard Butler... The Spartans led by Leonidas in 431 BCE made sure that it was never put into action.

Stop and take in the breathtaking view of Phaleron Bay, Athens, and the coastal city of Piraeus before you make the last ascent to the Acropolis's peak.

Erechtheion

The Parthenon is without a doubt the Acropolis' most famous structure. The ancient Athenians held the Erechtheion in the highest regard. According to Efi Gianikapani's excavations, the Erechtheion was built on the Acropolis' northern slope around 421 to 405 BC.

The three gods were the focus of the Athenians' devotion to this temple. Athena was honoured more than anybody else. As for the second, the Athenians honoured a legendary monarch called Erechtheus. According to Paul Cartledge, this monarch is often mistaken for a villain by the name of Erechthonius.

Last but not least, the Athenians covered all their bases by building a shrine to Poseidon in the temple's basement. The Erechtheion, like the other Acropolis temples, has served a variety of purposes. For instance, it was a church in the city's early Christian era and afterwards a harem for the Ottoman governor.

Parthenon

Nothing beats your initial glance at the Parthenon when you visit the Acropolis. The Parthenon, the largest and most impressive temple on the Acropolis, was erected rapidly under Pericles' supervision between 448 and 432 BC. The marble friezes were enormous, and the figure of Athena was magnificent.

Don't let the scaffolding scare you. The Parthenon's honey colour in the mid-evening sunlight contrasts well with the white marble columns. Keep in mind that every scrape and dent has a tale to tell about the illustrious past of this landmark building.

Can I Go Inside the Athens Acropolis?

On-site

About three million people a year visit the ancient sites of Athens. This makes purchasing tickets at the box office difficult. The odds aren't in your favour, but you may buy tickets at the box office if you wish to take a chance.

Shop for Them on the Internet

Getting your scheduled Acropolis tickets online is the best choice since it eliminates the risk of being turned away. If you wish to tour the Acropolis on your own, you may purchase tickets that include a smartphone audio guide. You may save time and money by booking them online, and there are additional bonuses like discounts and rebates.

Visitor Tips

You may access the property through one of two entrances. The primary entrance is located next to the parking lot and often has lineups that may last up to an hour long during the peak summer months. The alternate, less congested entrance is near the ticket office to the southeast.

Since the Acropolis is a holy monument, visitors should exercise caution while choosing their attire. Since the Sun shines brightly all year, you should complement your wardrobe with a set of comfy shoes, sunglasses, and a hat.

Recently, elevators at the Acropolis were adapted to accommodate visitors using wheelchairs. Keep in mind that there is no part of the site that a wheelchair couldn't reach.

Avoid getting any dirt or grime on the priceless marble and stones of the Acropolis. This is a criminal offence with legal consequences.

Avoid getting sunburned in Athens by using a high-SPF sunscreen.