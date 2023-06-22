Animal lovers can now watch sambar deer swim in the sea at these places in Gujarat

Although sambars are known to be good swimmers, the species ones found in Dwarka can swim for two to three km in high seas off the Gulf of Kachchh region. This unique trait, makes these sambars a sight every animal lover must watch.
The Jamnagar division of Gujarat Forest Department has launched a conservation plan to save an isolated population of ‘Sambar’ deer that live in coastal villages of Devbhoomi in Dwarka district. This isolated deer species known as Rusa unicolor has a unique characteristic of swimming in the sea. They often swim to islands off the Gujarat coast for greener pastures. Wildlife lovers will be thrilled to watch these sambars swim in the Arabian Sea.
The sambar is the largest in deer species in India and are spread across habitats in the country. However, there is no organised tour or safari, that can help you spot these sambars swimming in the sea.
R Dhanpal, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jamnagar division told Local18 that Sambar deer can easily adapted and survive in a vast range of habitats.
"Sambhars have adapted to a wider variety of forest types and environmental conditions. Although the distribution of Sambar deer has been reported to Southern Gujarat, Gir wildlife sanctuary and Barda wildlife sanctuary. But there is currently no reliable and detailed information available on the distribution of Sambar deer in northern Saurashtra including the Jamnagar Forest Division," he said.
"Our observations also revealed that the sambar deer found in coastal villages of Dwarka are unique in their adaptation of local climatic conditions. Although they are good swimmers, the ones found in Dwarka can swim for two to three km in high seas off the Gulf of Kachchh region. Generally, sambars are shy and flee when humans approach them," Dhanpal added.
According to forest officials, these sambars have been seen in localities situated in Dwarka forest range such as Mulvel, Shamalasar, Poshitra, Hamusar and Arambhada.
Sambar deer are protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The recent population estimation of this species put their numbers at 36 in this coastal belt. Sambar deer have been seen in Dwarka District for the past 30 years.
Their main foraging grounds are coastal terrains, mainly in Asota Mota, Poshitra, Mulvel, and Hamusar villages. Interestingly, Sambar deer are also found on Bet Dwarka and Samiyani islands in the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, Dhanpal added, "As part of the conservation plan of this sambar deer species, we have taken steps including improving grasslands by removing Prosopis juliflora and planting native grass species that sambars consume."
"We are constructing waterholes and freshwater ponds in the natural habitat of these wild deer," he concluded.
