Animal lovers can now watch sambar deer swim in the sea at these places in Gujarat

Although sambars are known to be good swimmers, the species ones found in Dwarka can swim for two to three km in high seas off the Gulf of Kachchh region. This unique trait, makes these sambars a sight every animal lover must watch.

The Jamnagar division of Gujarat Forest Department has launched a conservation plan to save an isolated population of ‘Sambar’ deer that live in coastal villages of Devbhoomi in Dwarka district. This isolated deer species known as Rusa unicolor has a unique characteristic of swimming in the sea. They often swim to islands off the Gujarat coast for greener pastures. Wildlife lovers will be thrilled to watch these sambars swim in the Arabian Sea.

The sambar is the largest in deer species in India and are spread across habitats in the country. However, there is no organised tour or safari, that can help you spot these sambars swimming in the sea.

R Dhanpal, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jamnagar division told Local18 that Sambar deer can easily adapted and survive in a vast range of habitats.