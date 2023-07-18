All you need to know about the stunning Pykara Falls: Nature's majestic cascade in Ooty

Embark on a tranquil sojourn to Pykara Falls, immersing yourself in the wonders of nature. Let the cascading waters and lush surroundings of Ooty, capture the essence of a truly mesmerising destination.

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Ooty, Tamil Nadu, the resplendent Pykara Falls awaits, a mere 2 kilometres from Pykara Lake and 23 kilometres from Ooty Bus Stand. Situated along the main route connecting Ooty and Mysore, this waterfall stands as a captivating spectacle for travellers journeying between the two cities.

Emerging downstream of Pykara dam, the Pykara river cascades into a breathtaking waterfall known as Pykara Falls. With a 55-metre plunge, the waterfall gracefully divides into two cascades, separated by a rugged cliff, creating a 61-metre drop. The enchanting sight of the waterfall amidst the lush forest captivates the hearts of honeymooners and nature enthusiasts. During monsoon, Pykara Falls exhibits its stunning and powerful form. Safety barriers have been installed around the viewing area to ensure well-being of visitors.

The seasonal peak

The best time to visit Pykara Falls is July, when the rains are gentle and paths leading to the falls are easily accessible. A leisurely stroll to the falls offers numerous picture-perfect vistas. The falls are open daily from 8.30 am until 5 pm, with an entrance fee ranging from Rs 5 to 10 per person. Just 2 kilometres from the falls lies the equally captivating Pykara Dam and Reservoir. While the water at the falls is beautiful, swimming is not advised due to the presence of rocks. However, other areas offer greater water depths for a refreshing swim.

Also read: See pics of unique green colour roses that are attracting tourists to Ooty

Things to do at Pykara Falls

Water Sports: Indulge in adventure at Pykara Lake with several boats available on rent. Choose a motorboat or speedboat for an exhilarating ride. Renting a boat for the day can cost between Rs 150 and Rs 300. The cruise commences at 9.30 am and concludes at 5.30 pm.

Sightseeing: Pykara waterfalls provides a stunning backdrop for memorable group photos. Gather your friends and family to capture cherished moments against the backdrop of this natural marvel.

Also read: An ultimate guide to enjoying a vacation in Ooty on a budget

How to reach Pykara Falls

By road

Pykara Lake is a two-kilometre drive away, while Ooty’s bus station is located 23 kilometres from the falls. The falls lie on the road connecting Ooty and Mysore, ensuring a quick and convenient journey by car.

By train

The nearest railway station to Pykara Falls is Udagamandalam, situated approximately 23 kilometres away. Reachable by train, you can then take a road trip to reach the waterfall.

By Air

Coimbatore International Airport serves as the gateway to Pykara Falls in Ooty, located approximately two hours and 30 minutes from the falls.

Embark on a tranquil sojourn to Pykara Falls, immersing yourself in the wonders of nature. Let the cascading waters and lush surroundings of Ooty's scenic gem leave an indelible impression on your soul, capturing the essence of a truly mesmerising destination.