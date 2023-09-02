CNBC TV18
All about Havelock Island: A secluded paradise in the Andaman sea

Havelock Island in Andaman is one of the most scenic island resorts in India. Its turquoise blue waters, white sandy beaches, the umpteen sightseeing options and endless activities, make it a destination at par with countries like the Maldives or Mauritius.

Sept 2, 2023

Among the Andaman Islands, Havelock Island stands out as the most tourist-friendly and consequently, the most frequented. It offers a range of accommodation options, from bamboo cottages to luxurious villas, along with a variety of international cuisine restaurants, souvenir shops, ATMs, and even accessible internet cafes, albeit at a leisurely pace. Despite being a sought-after destination in the Andamans, Havelock receives only a fraction of the crowds that flock to other paradisiacal destinations worldwide.

How to Reach Havelock Island?
By Air:
Flights to Port Blair from Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai are available daily. However, there are no international flights directly to Port Blair.
By sea: Upon reaching Port Blair, the sole mode of reaching Havelock is via water. Both government ferry services and private catamaran ferries are available, with travel times ranging from 90 minutes to 2 hours.
Best time to visit Havelock island
Havelock Island enchants visitors in every season:
March to May: Summer is ideal for water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling. Although humidity is high, the heat is manageable, with temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees Celsuis.
June to September: Monsoon paints Havelock Island in lush greenery, making it beautiful but also challenging due to heavy rainfall. However, fewer tourists and attractive package deals are a plus.
October to February: Mild winters offer temperatures ranging between 15 degree and 34degree Celsius. This period is perfect for exploring Havelock Islands and engaging in water activities, particularly for honeymooners.
Best Places to Visit in Havelock Island:
Elephant Beach: Despite the lack of elephants, this beach is a major attraction. Accessible only by boat due to a dense tropical jungle and absence of a proper road, the beach offers golden sand between turquoise waters and lush greenery.
Neil Island: This tranquil island to the south of Andaman boasts marine diversity, coral reefs, long beaches, and captivating greenery, earning it the nickname "vegetable bowl of Andaman."
Barren Island: Home to the only confirmed active volcano in South East Asia, Barren Island witnessed eruptions as recent as 2017. The stark landscape and rare human presence make it intriguing.
Long Island: A remote treasure for adventure lovers, Long Island boasts mesmerizing beaches, enchanting caves, rolling meadows, and captivating mangroves, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.
Kalapathar Beach: A serene beach where you can unwind, have snacks, and watch the sunset amidst tall forest trees and an open sea. The journey to this beach is as enchanting as the destination itself.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
X