Air New Zealand: Connecting families to New Zealand getaways

Are you seeking a travel experience that offers adventure, luxury, and relaxation? Look no further, explore the wonders of New Zealand and have a premium family retreat. Here's how you can connect to multiple tourist attractions in New Zealand.

New Zealand is a premium travel destination for families seeking a luxurious retreat, offering a unique and unforgettable experience. It boasts some of the world's most breath-taking natural landscapes, making it perfect for outdoor adventures like hiking and diving. In addition, don’t miss out on New Zealand’s fantastic food and wine scene, and the range of luxury accommodations for your indulgence.

From the picturesque landscapes to the world-class wineries and outdoor adventures, New Zealand has something for everyone. And Air New Zealand ensures you start and end your holiday on the right foot, offering luxury lie-flat beds, top-notch entertainment and an exquisite suite of offerings that make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

For families travelling with young children, opt for the Air New Zealand Economy Skycouch™. This innovative seating arrangement allows a row of three seats to transform into a flat surface, creating a large couch space for rest, relaxation, and play. The Skycouch™ provides unprecedented flexibility and maximum comfort at a minimal cost, with each seat having an independently adjustable leg rest to two positions, 9” HD capacitive touch screen, USB connection, special underlay, large pillows, and a polar fleece blanket. The Skycouch also features multi-configurable seat belts for inflight use and an Infant Pod, Harness, and Belt exclusively available for customers travelling with infants.