Flying to Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui or Krabi? Air India to soon offer easier pass through for baggage

On your next flight to Southeast Asia via Air India you don't need to worry about two boarding passes or your luggage as all of this is set to get seamless. Air India has entered an interline partnership with Bangkok Airways, which will enable Air India passengers to get connections beyond Bangkok to 10 destinations in Southeast Asia.

This includes Chiang Mai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Trat, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Krabi in Thailand. Passengers will also get connecting flights to Luang Prabang in Laos; and Phnom Penh, Siem Reap in Cambodia. Air India passengers also have an option to fly to Koh Samui via Singapore.

This agreement also includes Inter Airline Through Check-In (IATCI) implementation, which s guests to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.

The passengers will also get complimentary access to Bangkok Airways’ Boutique Lounges and Courtesy Corners at available airports regardless of the cabin class they fly. Air India and Bangkok Airways have also entered a Special Prorate Agreement, which allows both carriers to file ‘through fares’ on routes covering each other’s networks.

Air India operates daily flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Mumbai, to Singapore from Delhi (twice daily), Mumbai, and Chennai, and thrice a week to Hong Kong from Delhi.

Meanwhile, Air India will induct two A350 aircraft this year for which it has received DGCA approval and expects to have six such planes in its fleet by the end of March 2024, officials said. Steered by Tata Group, Air India is expanding its fleet as well as operations. In February, the carrier placed an order for 470 aircraft, including 40 A350-900/1000 planes.

