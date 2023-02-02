Adventure Awaits: Spending a wild weekend away in New Zealand's South Island

The South Island of New Zealand is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for adventure and stunning natural beauty. From hiking and kayaking to scenic cruises and wildlife encounters, there's something for everyone on the South Island.

New Zealand's South Island is a nature lover's paradise, offering breathtaking landscapes, stunning coastlines, and plenty of opportunities for adventure. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a peaceful escape, there's something for everyone on the South Island. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary that will help you make the most of your time on the South Island.

Day 1: Arrival and Adventure

10 AM: Arrival in the South Island and check in to your accommodation

11 AM: Rent a car and head to the Abel Tasman National Park

12 PM: Hike along the Abel Tasman Coastal Track and take in the stunning views

2 PM: Stop for a picnic lunch on the beach

3 PM: Take a sea kayaking tour of the Abel Tasman National Park

7 PM: Head back to your accommodation and enjoy a delicious dinner

Day 2: Nature and Adventure

9 AM: Start your day with a healthy breakfast

10 AM: Head to the Milford Sound, one of New Zealand's most famous attractions

11 AM: Take a scenic cruise through the Milford Sound, admiring the towering cliffs, waterfalls, and wildlife

1 PM: Hike the Milford Track, a world-famous walking trail through the heart of the Fiordland National Park

4 PM: Drive back to your accommodation and relax

7 PM: Enjoy a farewell dinner and reflect on your amazing 36 hours on the South Island

The South Island of New Zealand is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for adventure and stunning natural beauty. From hiking and kayaking to scenic cruises and wildlife encounters, there's something for everyone on the South Island. By following this 36-hour itinerary, you'll be able to make the most of your time on the South Island and experience all that this incredible region has to offer. So pack your bags and head to the South Island for an adventure like no other.