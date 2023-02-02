English
travel News

Adventure Awaits: Spending a wild weekend away in New Zealand's South Island

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 11:24:27 PM IST (Updated)

The South Island of New Zealand is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for adventure and stunning natural beauty. From hiking and kayaking to scenic cruises and wildlife encounters, there's something for everyone on the South Island.

New Zealand's South Island is a nature lover's paradise, offering breathtaking landscapes, stunning coastlines, and plenty of opportunities for adventure. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a peaceful escape, there's something for everyone on the South Island. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary that will help you make the most of your time on the South Island.
Day 1: Arrival and Adventure
  • 10 AM: Arrival in the South Island and check in to your accommodation
  • 11 AM: Rent a car and head to the Abel Tasman National Park
  • 12 PM: Hike along the Abel Tasman Coastal Track and take in the stunning views
    • Also read: Surviving the Wild: A weekend of glamping in Joshua Tree National Park
    • 2 PM: Stop for a picnic lunch on the beach
    • 3 PM: Take a sea kayaking tour of the Abel Tasman National Park
    • 7 PM: Head back to your accommodation and enjoy a delicious dinner
      • Day 2: Nature and Adventure
      • 9 AM: Start your day with a healthy breakfast
      • 10 AM: Head to the Milford Sound, one of New Zealand's most famous attractions
      • 11 AM: Take a scenic cruise through the Milford Sound, admiring the towering cliffs, waterfalls, and wildlife
        • Also read: The Magic of Bora Bora island: A paradise awaits
        • 1 PM: Hike the Milford Track, a world-famous walking trail through the heart of the Fiordland National Park
        • 4 PM: Drive back to your accommodation and relax
        • 7 PM: Enjoy a farewell dinner and reflect on your amazing 36 hours on the South Island
          • The South Island of New Zealand is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for adventure and stunning natural beauty. From hiking and kayaking to scenic cruises and wildlife encounters, there's something for everyone on the South Island. By following this 36-hour itinerary, you'll be able to make the most of your time on the South Island and experience all that this incredible region has to offer. So pack your bags and head to the South Island for an adventure like no other.
          (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
          First Published: Feb 2, 2023 10:55 PM IST
          New Zealand

            X