A tour of New Zealand's vineyards and breweries

Many of New Zealand's vineyards can be found in breathtaking settings, such as by the mountains or large water bodies. Wine enthusiasts in New Zealand also have a soft spot for world-class breweries.

More than 50 artisan micro-breweries with their own mixes and identities have sprouted up in practically every area of New Zealand, despite the continued success of well-established and globally famous Kiwi beer brands like Steinlager, Speight's, and Tui.

Several notable vineyards may be found in Hawke's Bay, Martinborough, Marlborough, and Central Otago wine areas of New Zealand. Among the smaller wine-making regions in New Zealand are Auckland, Gisborne, and Waipara. The wine-tasting journey through Hawke's Bay, Martinborough, and Marlborough will take you to the very heart of New Zealand's grape-producing areas, where you may sample the finest wines the country has to offer.

North Island

One of the sunniest and warmest places in New Zealand is Hawke's Bay. Cabernet Merlot and Chardonnay make up around half of their yearly vintage because to the area's marine environment, free-draining soil types, low rainfall, and extended growing season. Martinborough is located farther south, towards the end of the North Island. The Martinborough area is well known for its delicious Pinot Noir, but the region's vines also produce excellent Sauvignon Blanc. Matakana, Kumeu, and Waiheke Island, all located in the Auckland region, are renowned for their high-quality wines. Wineries in sunny Gisborne, New Zealand, on the East Cape, produce some of the world's best Chardonnay & Pinot Gris.

Islands South

Marlborough, near the very southern point of New Zealand's South Island, produces some of the world's finest wines. Climate and soil here work in perfect harmony to produce grapes for Sauvignon Blanc farms across the world. The vineyards of Marlborough, New Zealand, are widely considered to be among the greatest in the world. Central Otago is located at the southernmost tip of the beautiful South Island and is the southernmost wine-producing area in the world. The vineyards in this area are some of the most beautiful in the world, with the surrounding mountains, lakes, and wide river gorges. Wineries in this area are able to create very refined Pinot Noir because of the region's chilly temperature and glacially formed soils. This mix, along with Chardonnay and Riesling, has made the central South Island region of Waipara renowned.

Breweries in New Zealand

Currently, New Zealand is home to over 250 different beers, each with its distinct flavor profile thanks to the country's many independent breweries. Beer enthusiasts in New Zealand may learn more about the country's diverse brews by visiting one of the country's exciting beer festivals.

Beer making in New Zealand has a long history.

The first breweries and bars in New Zealand may be traced to the 19th century, when pioneers first started drinking the country's produce to satisfy their thirst. In 1889, on the North Island's Mangatainoka River, Tui Brewery founder Henry Wagstaff supposedly paused for a cup of tea and discovered the greatest water he'd ever tasted. With its well-known export-grade beers, the Wairarapa Brewery draws many visitors. In 1827, Russell opened the country's first legally operating hotel, the Duke of Marlborough.

Speight's Brewery in Dunedin, in the South Island, is a local landmark known for its 'Pride of the South' beer since 1876. Greymouth's Monteith's Brewery, on the opposite of the Southern Alps, carries on a beer-brewing heritage that dates back to the middle of the nineteenth century during the gold rush.

Beer festivals

Nelson, located at the very tip of the South Island, is the hop-growing hub of New Zealand and is home to more craft brewers than any other city in the nation. Marchfest, an annual festival inspired by Oktoberfest but highlighting regional specialties, is held there as well. The Blues, Brews, and BBQs festival takes place in nearby Blenheim in February, while Wellington organizes Beervana, New Zealand's biggest beer festival, every year in March.