A serene retreat in the hills: How to enjoy 2 days in Kanatal

The best time to visit Kanatal is between April and June, and September to November. The weather during these months is pleasant, and visitors can enjoy the beauty of the region without any hindrance.

Nestled amidst the Garhwal Himalayas, Kanatal is a quaint little hill station that offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. In this blog, we will take you on a virtual journey to Kanatal and guide you through the essentials of visiting this serene retreat.

Getting to Kanatal

The nearest airport to Kanatal is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, which is about 80 km away. From there, visitors can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Kanatal. The nearest railway station is in Dehradun, which is about 75 km away. Visitors can also drive to Kanatal from Delhi, which is about 310 km away.

Things to Do in Kanatal

Kanatal is a perfect destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Here are some of the things you can do in Kanatal:

1. Trekking and Camping

Kanatal is surrounded by dense forests and rolling hills, making it an ideal destination for trekking and camping. The Kodia Jungle trek and the Surkanda Devi Temple trek are two popular treks in the region. Visitors can also camp in the woods and enjoy the serenity of nature.

2. Nature Walks

Kanatal is blessed with stunning natural beauty. Visitors can take leisurely walks and explore the flora and fauna of the region. The Tehri Dam and Chamba are two popular spots for nature walks.

3. Adventure Sports

Kanatal offers a range of adventure sports such as rock climbing, rappelling, and ziplining. Adventure enthusiasts can head to the Adventure Park in Kanatal and indulge in these thrilling activities.

Where to Stay in Kanatal

Kanatal offers a range of accommodation options, including budget hotels, guesthouses, and luxury resorts. Some of the popular options include The Terraces, Club Mahindra Kanatal, and Kanatal Resort and Spa.

Best Time to Visit Kanatal

The best time to visit Kanatal is from April to June and September to November. The weather during these months is pleasant, and visitors can enjoy the beauty of the region without any hindrance.

Kanatal is a hidden gem in the Garhwal Himalayas, waiting to be explored. Its serene surroundings, pleasant weather, and a range of activities make it an ideal destination for a peaceful retreat. So pack your bags, put on your trekking shoes, and embark on an adventure of a lifetime to the tranquil hills of Kanatal.