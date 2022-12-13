A guide to visit Deoria Tal in the Land of Gods

The Deoria Tal Hike is a great trail for those in need of a low-difficulty hiking experience. About 2.5 km from the town of Sari, on the Ukhimath-Chopta road in Uttarakhand, there is a tranquil lake known as Devaria or Deoriya. In this article, you will learn to organise and optimise your journey so that you enjoy a fantastic journey. Read on to know more.

Uttarakhand, sometimes known as "The Land of Gods", is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and culture vultures. The area attracts both seasoned trekkers and newbies as it is home to some of the world's top trails, including the Pindari Glacier trip, Kuari Pass climb, Deoria Tal walks, Dodital trek, as well as Bramhatak trek. The Deoria Tal Hike is a great option for those in need of a low-difficulty hiking experience. About 2.5 km from the town of Sari, on the Ukhimath-Chopta road in Uttarakhand, there is a tranquil lake known as Devaria or Deoriya, Through this article, you will be able to organise and optimise your journey so that you enjoy a fantastic journey on the trail. Read on to know more.

Locations Worth Seeing on the Deoria Tal Trek

While hiking in Deoria Tal, you can halt at some of these interesting locations:

1. Sari Village

As the staging area for the hike to Deoria Tal, the village of Sari is surrounded by beautiful oak and rhododendron forests. You can do some birding and get to know the locals while you're here.

2. Omkareshwar Temple

Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag, is a well-known Hindu pilgrimage site. The temple is located around 14.7 kilometers from Sari Village and at a height of about 4265 feet above sea level. During the winter months, devotees follow tradition and move the temple's deity statues from Madhmaheshwar to Omkareshwar.

The beauty of Deoria Tal lies in the fact that it is accessible for hiking throughout the year (barring the monsoon) without sacrificing any of its charms. Rhododendrons are at their most beautiful and prolific throughout the spring months of March through May. Observe the absence of clouds in the sky from around the middle of September until about the middle of December. If you want to experience the cold winters, a trip in December or January is a good choice. Summers at Deoria Tal have highs of 17°C to 30°C. Temperatures in the winter range from about 6 to 20 degrees Celsius during the day and from about -20 to -5 degrees Celsius at night.

What is the best way to reach Deoria Tal?

You need to travel to Rishikesh before you can visit Deoria Tal. The most effective strategies to set out on the hike to Deoria Tal are as follows:

1. By air

About 286 kilometers separate Sari Village from the closest airport, Jolly Grant National Airport in Dehradun. You may take a private cab from the airport and arrive in about 8 hours.

2. By train

Saari Village's closest train station is Yog Nagari Rishikesh. Traveling 272 kilometers from the railway station to the town of Sari takes around 7.5 hours.

3. By road

It is recommended that you travel by road if you are going from Delhi to Deoria Tal. Delhi ISBT operates direct buses to Ukhimath, from whence you may take a cab to Sari Village. The community is just 14 kilometers (or around half an hour's drive) from Ukhimath. To go to Sari Village by personal vehicle, you'll need to stop at Rishikesh.

Where to stay at to Deoria Tal

There aren't many places to stay in Sari Village. You may choose to stay with a local family, get a room at the lodge, or set up a tent by the lake. Formerly, camping could be done right next to the lake, but now that Deoria Tal is being protected, hence the activity is prohibited. Nonetheless, there are a number of campsites within a hundred meters of the lake.

Located in the Rudraprayag region of Uttarakhand state, at an elevation of around 7,998 meters above sea level lies the Deoria Tal Musk Deer Sanctuary. This location has Emerald lake's beautiful that mirror the Chaukhamba range, which is a mesmerising site. Additionally, from this breathtaking vantage point, you can see the surrounding mountain ranges and their notable peaks, like the Kedar Range, Nikantha Range, Kalanag Range, Bandarpoonch Range and more. Starting off from Sari village, the walk to Deoria Tal entails traveling 2.5 kilometers in about an hour.