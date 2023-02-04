A fun guide to visiting the famous spots from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

F.R.I.E.N.D.S wouldn't be complete without Chandler and Joey's apartment, the scene of many of the show's most hilarious moments. While the building used in the show is located in Los Angeles, you can find similar-looking buildings in the East Village in New York City.

If you're a fan of the iconic TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, then you know that some of the most memorable moments took place in some of New York City's most famous landmarks and locations. From Central Perk to Monica's apartment, here's a guide to visiting the famous spots from the show.

Central Perk

One of the most iconic locations from F.R.I.E.N.D.S is Central Perk, the coffee shop where friends would gather to chat and enjoy a cup of coffee. While the actual Central Perk set was a soundstage, there are plenty of coffee shops in New York City that embody the spirit of the famous hangout spot.

Monica's Apartment

Another must-visit location from F.R.I.E.N.D.S is Monica's apartment, the setting for many of the show's most memorable moments. While the building used in the show is located in Los Angeles, there are plenty of similar-looking apartments in the West Village in New York City.

Chandler and Joey's Apartment

F.R.I.E.N.D.S wouldn't be complete without Chandler and Joey's apartment, the scene of many of the show's most hilarious moments. While the building used in the show is located in Los Angeles, you can find similar-looking buildings in the East Village in New York City.

Rachel's Workplace

For fans of Rachel, visiting her workplace at Ralph Lauren is a must. The iconic fashion brand has several locations throughout New York City, including its flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

One of the most memorable episodes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Ross accidentally breaks a valuable vase. While the scene was filmed on a soundstage, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a real museum located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is well worth a visit.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just a casual viewer, visiting the famous spots from F.R.I.E.N.D.S .is a fun way to experience the city of New York. So, grab a coffee, put on your best Rachel Green outfit, and get ready to explore the city like a true F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan!