A comprehensive guide to visiting the Borghese Gallery in Rome

The Borghese Gallery museum is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts who are travelling to Rome, Italy. It houses an extensive collection of masterpieces within the enchanting Villa Borghese.

In case you have planned a trip to Rome, Italy, the Borghese Gallery, located in the picturesque Villa Borghese is one place you must not miss on your holiday. The renowned museum in Rome boasts an extraordinary collection of sculptures, paintings, and antiquities. This guide provides you with essential information to plan your visit and make the most of your experience at this world-class art destination.

Planning your visit

Opening Hours and Ticket Information:

The Borghese Gallery is open from 9 am to 7 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.