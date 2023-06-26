CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsA comprehensive guide to visiting the Borghese Gallery in Rome

A comprehensive guide to visiting the Borghese Gallery in Rome

A comprehensive guide to visiting the Borghese Gallery in Rome
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 26, 2023 7:04:45 PM IST (Published)

The Borghese Gallery museum is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts who are travelling to Rome, Italy. It houses an extensive collection of masterpieces within the enchanting Villa Borghese.

In case you have planned a trip to Rome, Italy, the Borghese Gallery, located in the picturesque Villa Borghese is one place you must not miss on your holiday. The renowned museum in Rome boasts an extraordinary collection of sculptures, paintings, and antiquities. This guide provides you with essential information to plan your visit and make the most of your experience at this world-class art destination.

Planning your visit
Opening Hours and Ticket Information:
  • The Borghese Gallery is open from 9 am to 7 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.
  • Tickets must be purchased in advance, and they are available for specific time slots.
    • View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X