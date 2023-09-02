6 reasons why you should visit Rajaji National Park

2 Min Read
Rajaji National Park, located near Haridwar in Uttarakhand, is a beautiful wildlife sanctuary in the Shivalik range of the Himalayas. With abundant flora and fauna, it's core tiger reserve and scenic landscape, here are some more reasons every nature and wildlife enthusiat must visit the Rajaji National Park.
1. Abundant Flora and Fauna
Rajaji National Park is famous for its diverse wildlife, especially elephants and tigers. It has recently acquired Tiger Reserve status from the Indian Government. The park is also home to a variety of other animals, such as leopards, deer, and monkeys. The flora in the park is equally impressive, with tropical and sub-tropical deciduous forests.
2. Eco-tourism
Rajaji National Park promotes ecotourism or responsible travel options by providing opportunities for volunteer travel and generating awareness in travelers about the flora and fauna of the place. The national park aims to minimize negative aspects of conventional tourism on the environment, enhance cultural integrity of the locals, promote recycling, energy efficiency, and water conservation, and create economic opportunities for the locals.
3. Scenic Beauty
The landscape of Rajaji National Park is beautiful and serene, with sal and other forest types. The park is surrounded by the mighty Shivalik mountain ranges, making it a perfect holiday retreat for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.
4. History
Rajaji National Park was established in the year 1983 by combining three wildlife sanctuaries named Motichur, Rajaji, and Chilla, after the name of renowned statesman and freedom fighter Sri C. Rajgopalachariya, who was also the first Governor General of independent India.
5. Core Area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve
According to the directives of the Tiger Conservative Authority of India, the national park will serve as the core area of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
6. Safari
One of the best ways to experience the park is through a safari. There are several options available, including jeep safaris and elephant safaris. The safaris take you through the park, where you can see the wildlife up close and personal.
