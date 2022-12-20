In case you want to travel to a foreign country and are looking for visa-free destinations, worry not. CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some awesome destinations where Indians get visa on arrival.

While seeing new places is always exciting, some of us may feel uneasy about travelling internationally due to stringent visa processes. Whenever possible, you should take a vacation to get away from your busy schedule. When we think of a vacation, we immediately picture a trip abroad. But the time-consuming visa process and the high price tag make you question if it's really worth it. Don't stress if applying for a visa seems to take forever. You may get a visa upon arrival in a few countries if you're an Indian citizen, and those places are wonderful holiday destinations. These exotic countries are the greatest places to visit for a vacation without a visa if you're an Indian citizen.

Mauritius

Mauritius, one of the world's most beautiful countries, does not need visas for citizens of India. Try some of the local cuisines and spend some time exploring the islands' reefs, beaches, and lagoons. The rocky volcanic surface of Chamarel has a wide range of colors that are worth seeing if you give them some time. Also of importance is the sugarcane fields and the famous museum L'Aventure Du Sucre. Don't wait another year to have your own ZNMD or "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" moment; instead, make plans to go skydiving in Mauritius.

Thailand

The lovely kingdom of white elephants, Thailand, is one of the countries Indian residents may visit with a visa purchased upon arrival. You may now travel at your leisure, visiting monasteries, cathedrals, coastlines, and thrift shops whenever you like without worrying about getting a visa in time. Foreign nationals from India may stay in Thailand for 15 days after entry.

Indonesia

When looking for a country that offers visas on arrival, one of the finest options for Indians is Indonesia, a country steeped in history and culture. Popular tourist attractions include the Tanah Lot shrine, the Kintamani volcano, the rice terraces, and the waterfalls. Indian nationals are fortunate in that they may visit Indonesia visa-free for a maximum of 30 days. If you are an Indian citizen, this is among the most beautiful on-arrival visa locations in the world, so don't delay in making your plans.

Maldives

The Maldives is one of the world's most spectacular travel destinations, and they provide visas on arrival. While in the Maldives, you may choose to do nothing more than lounge on the powdery white beach and take in the stunning azure ocean, or you can go out and see some of the numerous interesting and unique attractions. Get ready to go right away to take advantage of the Maldives' visa-free status for a stay of up to 90 days.

Madagascar

Madagascar Islands is a vacationer's paradise because of its stunning natural scenery and delicious local food. Because of its rich biodiversity, this African nation is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. India citizens may now plan vacations to this island country more easily since stays of up to 30 days can be made without having to fork out any cash for a visa.

Macau