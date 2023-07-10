World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. If you crave for chocolates and wish to satiate those cravings you'd need to visit these 5 cities in India that are home to some of the best chocolate dishes.

One of the most well-liked and decadent foods in the world is honoured on this day: chocolate. Every year on July 7, people all over the world celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Day, giving them the perfect excuse to travel to the world's best chocolate locations. The following are five cities in India that are famous for their chocolates. These locations, each with its own distinct history, culture, cuisine, and flavours will statiate those chocolate cravings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, a charming hill resort in Tamil Nadu, is among the greatest sites in India to get excellent handcrafted chocolates. Bakeries in the area provide a wide variety of chocolate treats , including dark, milk, and white chocolates loaded with raisins, cashews, almonds, and more. If you want to know how chocolate is made, you should go to the chocolate museum in Ooty. The museum guides you through the whole process of creating chocolate, from the harvesting of cocoa beans to wrapping up a bar. It helps spread the word about chocolate's many health benefits and is a veritable utopia for chocoholics. The museum stands out from the crowd thanks to a life-size mannequin decked up in chocolate garb.

Coorg, Karnataka

You fantasize of retreating to the peace and quiet of the hill station forever as you enjoy the gentle, cool wind scented with cocoa plantations. You may take a tour of a cocoa farm, learn how chocolate is prepared, and take some delicious homemade chocolates back home with you if you visit Coorg. If you're in Coorg and you're interested in tasting chocolate in all its sensual glory, a visit to a chocolate plantation is an absolute must.

The Beautiful Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is well recognized for its locally produced chocolate in addition to its status as one of India's finest hill towns. Resorts in Munnar promote chocolate tourism by arranging visits to local chocolate shops and cocoa plantations. It is one of the world's major suppliers of premium cocoa beans. Munnar is becoming the leading producer of handmade chocolate due to the abundance of cocoa beans. White chocolate, dark chocolate, and nut-filled chocolate are among the most popular options. If you're looking to branch out and try something new, peach, blueberry, strawberry, and almond are all excellent choices.

Puducherry

The French influence on Puducherry's fusion cuisines makes for a one-of-a-kind eating experience. Inhale the scent of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods as you explore the cafés of Pondicherry and indulge in the city's delicious selection of chocolates, pastries, and truffles. Discover a world of chocolatey wonder at one of the city's chocolate manufacturing studios, where you may taste chocolates produced the old-fashioned way. Chocolate lovers of all persuasions may find something to their liking in Puducherry, with selections ranging from vegan to esoteric.

Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley

Araku Valley is where you should go if you're in search of delicious coffee chocolates. As a result of the region's long history of organic farming, the chocolate made there is made from native cacao and has a particularly rich flavor. With flavors including peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds, Araku Valley chocolates are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Handmade artisan chocolates with intensely regional flavors, like filter coffee, are available at the hill station, and they are delicious. In addition to its excellent chocolate, Araku Valley is a peaceful place perfect for resting and relaxing.