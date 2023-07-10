World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. If you crave for chocolates and wish to satiate those cravings you'd need to visit these 5 cities in India that are home to some of the best chocolate dishes.

One of the most well-liked and decadent foods in the world is honoured on this day: chocolate. Every year on July 7, people all over the world celebrate National Chocolate Lovers Day, giving them the perfect excuse to travel to the world's best chocolate locations. The following are five cities in India that are famous for their chocolates. These locations, each with its own distinct history, culture, cuisine, and flavours will statiate those chocolate cravings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, a charming hill resort in Tamil Nadu, is among the greatest sites in India to get excellent handcrafted chocolates. Bakeries in the area provide a wide variety of chocolate treats , including dark, milk, and white chocolates loaded with raisins, cashews, almonds, and more. If you want to know how chocolate is made, you should go to the chocolate museum in Ooty. The museum guides you through the whole process of creating chocolate, from the harvesting of cocoa beans to wrapping up a bar. It helps spread the word about chocolate's many health benefits and is a veritable utopia for chocoholics. The museum stands out from the crowd thanks to a life-size mannequin decked up in chocolate garb.

Coorg, Karnataka

You fantasize of retreating to the peace and quiet of the hill station forever as you enjoy the gentle, cool wind scented with cocoa plantations. You may take a tour of a cocoa farm, learn how chocolate is prepared, and take some delicious homemade chocolates back home with you if you visit Coorg. If you're in Coorg and you're interested in tasting chocolate in all its sensual glory, a visit to a chocolate plantation is an absolute must.