5 amazing hill stations in Uttarakhand for a relaxing getaway

If you're looking to head out on a short trip and wondering where to travel in the north of India. Here's some help at hand. Check out these fine hill stations in Uttarakhand for a quick weekend excursion or a longer adventure with loved ones

These hill stations in Uttarakhand are close to all North Indian states for a quick weekend excursion or a longer adventure with loved ones. Some of the greatest options to think about a relaxing destination in North India are as follows:

Mussoorie

Mussoorie sometimes referred to as the "Queen of the Hills," is located at an elevation of around 6561 feet above sea level in the current state of Uttarakhand, once a part of Uttar Pradesh, before the year 2000. Many well-known writers, like Ruskin Bond, & Bill Aitken, have called this location home. When at Mussoorie, take in the breathtaking scenery of the surrounding Shivalik Mountains and Doon Valley. In addition, there are many charming cafés, five-star hotels, cathedrals, lively markets, and historic inns to be found in this colonial hill village.

Nainital

Nainital, a popular Kumaon tourist destination, is centered on Naini Lake. Nanda Devi, the tallest mountain in Uttarakhand, can be seen from this site, making it one of the nearest hill stations to Varanasi. Nainital is home to several beautiful lakes, including Sattal Lake, Sariyatal Lake, and Kamaltal Lake, where you may relax and take in the beauty of nature.

Also read: 5 attractions you must not miss when visiting Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand

Mukteshwar

Mukteshwar is an attractive hamlet that sits at an altitude of 7,122 feet above sea level, making it one of the greatest hill stations in Uttarakhand. Only around 50 kilometers from Dehradun, Mukteshwar is renowned for its revered Lord Shiva Temple, the Mukteshwar Temple. Take advantage of your vacation by camping, rappelling, paragliding, and more while taking in the stunning scenery of Nanda Devi and waking up to the sweet songs of birds.

Almora

Almora is proud of its ancient temples, cultural legacy, and vistas of the Himalayas, and it is bordered by old trees and decreasing pines. There are a number of retail malls in the location, where you can buy Angora sweaters and handmade jewelry. Chowk Bazaar and the 200-year-old Lala Bazaar are just a few examples. The Kasar Devi Temple, the Deer Park, & Zero Point are among must-sees in the area.

Kausani

Kausani is a potential last stop on your quest to see the most well-known hill stations in the vicinity of Varanasi. Kausani is one of greatest spots to go bird watching and see beautiful tea plantations, making it a favorite hill station amongst honeymooners and others interested in the outdoors. Kausani is the perfect place to get away from the city and enjoy the serenity and beauty of nature while gazing over the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, including Trishul, Panchachuli, & Nanda Devi.

Also read: 6 breathtaking international destinations where Indians get visa on arrival