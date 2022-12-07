4 reasons why Turkey should be your next holiday destination

Turkey, the transcontinental country which is located on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia is a stunning destination, both historically and culturally. Taking a trip to Turkey may not have occurred to you until now, But it is one destination that will surprise you with its rich culter and historical monuments. It may take some time to learn about this transatlantic gem, but once you do, you won't want to delay making travel plans to the country. Let's have a look at some reasons why you should choose Turkey for your next holiday.

There is something for everyone here, whether they are seeking thrills, relaxation, history, or a tasty meal. Now let's have a look at the best reasons you should choose Turkey for your next holiday.

1. Stunning Beaches and Bays

Taking a boat trip to Turkey is a great opportunity to see the country's many sights. And the process of booking a yacht hire in Turkey at a reasonable price is quite straightforward when done online. This is the most convenient method to see the Aegean coast of Turkey and its many picturesque coves, bays, and uninhabited islands.

Visit landlocked natural attractions that are only accessible by water. And find hidden treasures such as the island of Cunda Adasi in the Ayvalik archipelago between Greece and Turkey. Also, you may pull up your boat and spend the day lounging on one of Turkey's numerous tranquil, golden-sand beaches.

But if you're looking for some excitement after a day at the beach, Konyaalt Beach is where it's at. It is conveniently located among some of the greatest nightclubs and luxury resorts, between the Beydalar Mountains and Aqualand waterpark.

2. Beautiful Hotels in Natural Caving Environments

Even while most hotels follow a fairly basic formula, you may find some unique options in Turkey. The Turks have taken advantage of the country's rich cave-dwelling history by transforming many into five-star hotels.

However, the Urgup Evi, which has won several awards, is often considered to be the finest cave hotel in the region. Nearby downtown may be reached by foot from this location. Plus, the hotel provides the complete complement of amenities standard in high-quality lodgings today.

3. Thrilling balloon rides

If you've had your fill of sightseeing on the ground in Turkey, it's time to take in the country from above. Taking to the skies in a colorful balloon is an unforgettable experience. The hot air balloon flights that are offered in Turkey are world-famous. And it's easy to understand why, with all that splendor to take in from above.

You may take a hot air balloon flight in a number of various locations, each with its own unique scenery below. There are more than two hundred cave hotels spread out throughout the rocky landscape of Goreme in Cappadocia.

Cappadocia's hot air balloon rides are really once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that shouldn't be missed.

4. The Delectable Cuisines

The best way to characterize Turkish food is as a confluence of global flavors and techniques with those of the Mediterranean and Central Asia. The majority of dishes include fresh vegetables, herbs, and seafood, and regional specialties are often referred to by their place of origin in the dish's name. Fruit is a common addition to meals.

Cheese made from sheep's milk is another Turkish specialty. A large part of their traditional diet consists of pastries, both sweet and savory. While black tea is the beverage of choice for most Turks, a cup of aromatic Turkish coffee is the highlight of any day. It reminds me of espresso with cardamom added to it.

Turkey is technically a Muslim nation, yet you can get just about any alcoholic drink there. In reality, you may buy a wide selection of locally crafted lagers and craft brews, as well as a few different types of wine.