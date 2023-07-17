4 lakh tourists visited Jammu every month in 2023 so far

Pilgrims visiting Jammu are not missing on sight seeing opportunities in the region and campaigns launched by authorities about must-visit places in Jammu is augmenting tourist footfalls to other destinations.

Over 4 lakh tourists have visited Jammu since the start of the year each month. As of June 2023, nearly 50 lakh tourists had visited Jammu. In 2022, over 1.4 crore people visited Jammu province, including Vaishno Devi pilgrims. This indicates a positive trend of tourists visiting Jammu, and it is highly likely that last year's footfalls, will be easily surpassed in the remaining six months of 2023.

A recent research conducted by travel fintech SanKash, found that almost 35 percent of solo travellers preferred Jammu and Kashmir to go on a vacation, followed by Manali (25 percent) and Shimla (14 percent). Jammu and Kashmir , Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo travellers.

According to PTI, a campaign was launched to inform Amarnath pilgrims about must-visit places in Jammu. The annual yatra to the cave shrine began on July 1 from Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

As of June 19, 1.62 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine in Kashmir, of which, 72,789 pilgrims left for the yatra from the Jammu base camp. "Last year, over 1.4 crore people visited the Jammu province, including Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. This year, till June, nearly 50 lakh tourists have already arrived in the Jammu region, including those going to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple (in Jammu's Reasi district)," Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told PTI.

The tourism department has placed signboards, hoardings and digital information boards across Jammu city to promote places of religious importance, adventure and leisure tourism destinations.

"We are getting good footfall of tourists during the yatra. When the yatra was suspended (due to heavy rains), pilgrims were visiting various other surrounding destinations," Rai told PTI. The yatra, which spans over two months, is expected to boost tourism in the region.

One of the most popular eco-parks in Kupwara is the Nagriwari Eco Park , which has attracting a large number of tourists for activities such as such as boating, fishing, and can go trekking. Located in Hatmulla area of the district, the park is home to a variety of trees and plants, including deodar, pine, and walnut.

Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to many eco-parks that are quickly becoming popular tourist destinations. These parks offer visitors a chance to experience the beauty of Kashmir Valley while learning about the region's rich biodiversity.