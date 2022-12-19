2 brand new, highly-anticipated tourist attractions to open up in Singapore: Will you visit them?

The two tourist attractions Avatar: The Experience at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay and Bird Paradise in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve are set to debut in 2023. The move is to entice tourist and enrich their experience while visiting Singapore
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!