Hometravel newsdestinations news

2 brand new, highly-anticipated tourist attractions to open up in Singapore: Will you visit them?

2 brand new, highly-anticipated tourist attractions to open up in Singapore: Will you visit them?

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 4:14:24 PM IST (Published)

The two tourist attractions Avatar: The Experience at  Singapore's Gardens by the Bay and Bird Paradise in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve are set to debut in 2023. The move is to entice tourist and enrich their experience while visiting Singapore

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SingaporeTourism