2 brand new, highly-anticipated tourist attractions to open up in Singapore: Will you visit them?

The two tourist attractions Avatar: The Experience at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay and Bird Paradise in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve are set to debut in 2023. The move is to entice tourist and enrich their experience while visiting Singapore

From its glistening skyscrapers and verdant landscapes to its Instagram - worthy parks and boulevards lined with air-conditioned stores, Singapore has never been short of reasons to entice tourists. But now, the country has added two stunning attractions for visitors. Both Avatar: The Experience at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay and Bird Paradise in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, set to debut in 2023, are part of the destination's efforts to reimagine the tourist experience and offer guests something fresh to look forward to.

Avatar: The Experience is indeed a hands-on exhibition based on the blockbuster film of all time, which has broken box office records across the world. The Cloud Forest at the Bay Gardens is the site of the experience, which opens to visitors on 2022, October 28. Visitors may explore bioluminescent landscapes teeming with magical fauna and vegetation, and get a taste of the allure of Pandoran culture. Avatar: The Experience has spectacular interactives and shocking content, including the opportunity for attendees to engage with a newborn banshee, who will be handled by skilled puppeteer docents and provide excellent picture ops.

This 17-hectare Bird Paradise is going to be the first the new wildlife parks in Mandai Nature Preserve to open to the general public in the 2nd period of 2023. As previously mentioned, this will take the place of Jurong Bird Park. There will be around 400 different species of birds represented by 3,500 birds at Bird Paradise. At Bird Paradise, guests will be able to explore eight massive walk-through aviaries that are each themed after a different biome from around the world, including a tropical rain forest in Africa, a marshy wetland in South America, a paddy field in Southeast Asia, a dry eucalyptus forest in Australia, and more.

Also read:

Travelers from India can find a wide variety of fascinating activities, sights, restaurants, and more in Singapore, a vibrant lifestyle and events destination. Visitors from India, one of our most important markets, are likely to enjoy our two newest attractions, Avatar: The Experience & Bird Paradise. Customers in India are eager to go back on the road and see new things, thus the leisure tourism business has seen a significant uptick in demand since foreign travel resumed after the epidemic.