10 underrated cities to visit around the world

Discover the world's hidden gems and explore the charm and beauty of these 10 underrated cities. From the vibrant streets of Mexico to the historic charm of Europe, these cities offer unique experiences and a change of pace from typical tourist destinations. Get ready to add these hidden treasures to your travel bucket list.

Busan, South Korea

Busan, South Korea, is a unique city known for its beautiful beaches, delicious seafood, and vibrant night markets. It's a rare example of ultramodern and traditional co-existence. Some top places to visit include Haeundae Beach, Gamcheon Culture Village, Jagalchi Fish Market, Beomeosa Temple, and Taejongdae Resort Park. The Busan International Film Festival also takes place every October, making it an excellent destination for cinema lovers. Busan is a must-see destination in South Korea with its beaches, food, and culture.

Bergen, Norway

Bergen is often overshadowed by other popular destinations in Norway, such as Oslo and the fjords. However, it offers a unique blend of urban and natural attractions, making it a unique and underrated place to visit. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bryggen, is a picturesque historical area of colorful wooden houses that line the harbor. For mountain lovers, the Fløibanen takes visitors to the top of Mount Fløyen for panoramic views of the city. On the other hand, the Bergen Aquarium showcases diverse marine life, including sharks, rays, and sea otters. Bergen has something for everyone, ranging from its stunning fjords and mountains to its delicious food.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Coeur d'Alene is often overlooked as a tourist destination, but it offers a perfect combination of natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and a charming downtown. Some of the top places to visit include Coeur d'Alene Lake, Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, and Coeur d'Alene Cellars for wine tasting. The Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes stretches over a 72-mile that winds through forests, farmlands, and along the shores of the Coeur d'Alene River, which is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. The charming downtown area offers a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, making it an ideal spot to stroll around and explore.

Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks offers a wide range of unique and exciting experiences, from natural beauty to culture and history. Some top places to visit include the Aurora Ice Museum, the University of Alaska Museum of the North, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Viewpoint, and the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. Pioneer Park, a recreation of an Alaskan gold rush town, also features a museum and a steam engine. Fairbanks is an excellent destination for visitors who wish to experience Alaska's natural beauty and culture in a less well-known destination.

Valparaiso, Chile

Valparaiso, Chile, is a lesser-known destination known for its hillside architecture, street art, and bohemian atmosphere. It offers a unique blend of culture, history, and art, making it an excellent destination for visitors. Some top places to visit include the Cerro Alegre and Cerro Concepción, the Valparaiso street art tour, and the Sotomayor Square, where visitors can appreciate a panoramic view of the city. Valparaiso is an ideal destination for a unique blend of culture, history, and art.

Coorg, India

Coorg is less well-known as a tourist destination than other places in India because it is a relatively lesser-developed and quieter area with a smaller population. However, it offers a unique blend of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, making it a unique fusion of exquisite natural beauty with a rich cultural past for a peaceful and serene tourist destination. The main attractions for tourists in Coorg include its beautiful coffee plantations, verdant hill ranges, sparkling waterfalls, and ancient temples. Visitors can also enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking, and bird watching and experience the local culture and cuisine. Coorg is also known for its picturesque town Madikeri, historic Raja's seat, and Abbey falls, attracting many visitors.

Island of Gozo, Malta

The best time to visit the Island of Gozo, Malta, is in the spring (April-June) or fall (September-October) when the weather is milder, and it's not as crowded as during the peak summer season. Gozo is known for its natural beauty, rugged coastline, and clear waters, making it perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. Tourists will want to visit the Azure Window, a natural arch carved out of the rock by the sea, and Dwejra Bay, a beautiful bay that offers some of the best diving and snorkeling opportunities in Malta. Additionally, visitors can check out the Ggantija Temples, one of the oldest freestanding structures in the world, and the Citadel, an ancient fortification in the center of Victoria.

Hill Country, Texas

Hill Country, Texas, is known for its beautiful landscape with rolling hills, rugged cliffs, sparkling lakes, great hiking, climbing, swimming, and picnicking opportunities, charming towns, and rich history. It also offers a variety of recreational activities and local cultural experiences. The best time to visit Hill Country is in the spring (April-June) or fall (September-October) when the weather is milder, and the trees and flowers bloom. Hill Country is also known for its thriving wine industry; visitors can enjoy wine tasting and touring wineries.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is a charming and historic city rich in culture and boasting a vibrant nightlife. Despite its lesser-known status compared to other popular European tourist destinations such as Paris and Rome, Lisbon is a destination to be noticed. The city is home to beautiful historic architecture, charming neighborhoods, and delicious cuisine. Among the top places to visit are the Belem Tower, the Lisbon Cathedral, and the Jeronimos Monastery, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can immerse themselves in the city's rich history, culture, and culinary delights while enjoying the mild spring and fall weather.

Orcas Island, Washington

Orcas Island, located in Washington State, is a unique and lesser-known destination renowned for its natural beauty and small-town charm. The island boasts a rugged coastline, lush forests, picturesque farmland, and a friendly local community. It is also a prime destination for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and kayaking. Compared to other popular destinations in Washington State, the island's lack of commercialization and development may be the reason for its lesser-known status. However, this has helped to preserve the island's natural beauty and unique culture, making it a hidden gem for those seeking a quieter and more peaceful vacation.