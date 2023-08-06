Escape to paradise: 10 things to know before your weekend trip to Ilha Grande from Rio de Janeiro

As Ilha Grande is an island, you'll need to hop onto a boat from the mainland. It can be reached by ferries from three cities. The nearest city to Rio is Mangaratiba and the ferry ride takes about one hour 30 minutes and departs once a day at 8 am.

Looking for the perfect tropical escape from Rio de Janeiro? Look no further than Ilha Grande - a stunning island with white sand beaches, crystal-clear waterways, and mesmerising forest trails, all just an hour away from the city. Before you pack your bags and set off on your adventure, here are 10 things you need to know about this island paradise:

How to Reach Ilha Grande:

Since it's an island, you'll need to hop on a boat from the mainland. The primary settlement, Vila do Abraao, can be reached by ferries from three cities:

Mangaratiba: The nearest city to Rio, the ferry ride takes about 1.5 hours and departs once a day at 8 a.m. It's one of the cheapest options, costing around 22R (approximately $5).

Conceiço de Jacarei: Although a bit further up the coast from Mangaratiba, it offers a faster and more convenient ride to Ilha Grande. Speed Boats depart every 30 minutes throughout the day, and the trip takes just 30 minutes.

Angra dos Reis: If you're coming from Sao Paulo, this is your best bet. The boat departs once a day, either at 3.30 p.m. on weekdays or 1.30 a.m. on weekends, and costs just 22R. You can also take a speedboat, which takes about 40 minutes but comes at a higher price.

Plan Ahead and Reserve Lodgings:

While hostels and hotels are usually available on a walk-in basis, it's essential to plan ahead, especially during the summer and holiday weekends when availability might be limited. Since Ilha Grande has been thoughtfully spared from major industrialization, reserving accommodations in advance ensures you won't miss out on a piece of this tropical heaven.

Brazil's Finest Beaches Await:

Get ready to be blown away by the sheer beauty of Ilha Grande's beaches. Thanks to its pristine environment, the island boasts some of Brazil's most untouched and stunning shorelines. Don't miss Palmas Cove, Dois Rios, and Aventura Beach, each leaving a lasting impression on every visitor. Oh, and make sure to pay a visit to Lopes Mendes, often considered one of Brazil's most breathtaking beaches!

Embrace Nature's Bounty:

Beyond the beaches, Ilha Grande's lush forest trails offer an adventure for nature enthusiasts. Explore the island's captivating wilderness, from trekking to hidden waterfalls to witnessing exotic flora and fauna. The untouched nature here will have you feeling rejuvenated and connected to the earth.

Snorkelling and Diving Delights:

Calling all water enthusiasts! Ilha Grande's crystal-clear waters provide the perfect playground for snorkelling and diving. Dive beneath the surface and discover an underwater world teeming with colourful marine life and vibrant coral reefs.

Leave No Trace:

As you enjoy this pristine paradise, remember to practise responsible tourism. Leave no trace behind and help preserve the island's natural beauty for generations to come. Respect the environment and local communities as you revel in this dreamy destination.

Unplug and Unwind:

Lastly, prepare to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life. Ilha Grande offers a chance to unwind, recharge, and appreciate the simple pleasures of life. So, put away your gadgets and let the island's beauty and tranquillity work their magic on you.

Also read: 10 most dangerous countries to travel in 2023

Take a cruise:

Ilha Grande is not an isolated island; several more deserted islands around it. Visit these little tropical islands by taking a boat excursion off of Ilha Grande's main centre, Vila do Abrao. There are plenty of options to go snorkelling and scuba diving because of the area's wild and undeveloped beaches.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as you venture to Ilha Grande. Pack your sunblock, swimsuits, and adventurous spirit, and get ready to create memories that will stay with you long after you leave this tropical haven.