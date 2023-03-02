10 hidden gems to explore on your next travel adventure to Goa

Beyond Goa's nighlife and tourist hotspots, there are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be explored, where travellers can soak in the rich hertiage of the sunny state of Goa. Here are 10 places to add to your itinerary on your next trip.

Goa is one of the most popular travel destinations in India, known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and colonial architecture. But beyond the tourist hotspots, there are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here are 10 places to add to your itinerary on your next adventure to Goa:

1. Tambdi Surla Temple

Tucked away in the dense forests of the Western Ghats, Tambdi Surla Temple is a 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is one of the oldest in Goa and features intricate carvings and a peaceful ambiance.

2. Divar Island

Located just a short ferry ride from Old Goa, Divar Island is a quiet oasis away from the crowds. The island is home to lush greenery, charming Portuguese-style houses, and a laid-back way of life.

3. Chorao Island

Chorao Island is known as the "island of birds" for its rich birdlife and mangrove forests. Visitors can take a boat tour through the mangroves, visit the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, and explore the island's picturesque villages.

4. Arvalem Caves

The Arvalem Caves are a set of ancient rock-cut caves that date back to the 6th century. The caves are located in a scenic spot near the Arvalem Waterfall and offer a glimpse into Goa's rich history.

5. Ancestral Goa Museum

The Ancestral Goa Museum is a fascinating open-air museum that showcases Goa's traditional way of life. Visitors can explore replicas of Goan houses, watch demonstrations of traditional crafts, and learn about the state's rich cultural heritage.

6. Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in South Goa, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary is a serene forest reserve that is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Visitors can go on a guided tour of the sanctuary, spot birds and wildlife, and explore the park's scenic trails.

7. Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary

Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary is another great destination for nature lovers, with its dense forests, waterfalls, and hiking trails. The sanctuary is home to a variety of endangered species, including tigers, leopards, and giant squirrels.

8. Dudhsagar Waterfalls

While not exactly a hidden gem, Dudhsagar Waterfalls is often overlooked by tourists in favor of the more popular beaches. The waterfall is located in a scenic spot near the Goa-Karnataka border and is one of the tallest waterfalls in India.

9. Menezes Braganza House

Menezes Braganza House is a beautifully preserved 17th-century mansion that offers a glimpse into Goa's colonial past. Visitors can explore the ornate rooms, admire the antique furniture and artwork, and learn about the history of the Braganza family.

10. Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Located on the western tip of Chorao Island, the Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary is a paradise for birdwatchers. The sanctuary is home to over 400 species of birds, including several endemic and endangered species.

Whether you're a nature lover, history buff, or simply looking for a break from the tourist crowds, these hidden gems in Goa are sure to delight and inspire you. So why not add a few to your itinerary on your next adventure to this beautiful state?