Destination Thailand: Five things you must do in KrabiÂ 

Take a break from your daily stuff and spend a long weekend in Krabi, a province in Thailand characterised by limestone cliffs, dense mangrove forests and scores of offshore islands. It is located on the south west coast of Thailand. By road, Krabi is 785 km from Bangkok and flight is the preferred option to reach there.

Best time to visit Krabi is between October and March. The picturesque island, with its sandy beaches and dense forests, offers you a unique experience. Activities to be enjoyed include snorkelling and kayaking. Here are five must-do things in Krabi for a visitor:

Stay in Aa Nang: Aa Nang should be the first and preferred choice for your stay. Book in advance and stay near Aa Nang beach. It is one of the picturesque beaches. The main market is located near the beach. There are restaurants, spas and shopping areas. You will find many tourist guides and people offering Island-hopping packages.

Four-island tour: I believe that four-island tour should be given priority. Personally I just loved all the four as beaches were serene and classy. All the four islands are different in their own way but remain extremely attractive. The one-day tour starts early in the morning, around 7am, and ends by 5pm. The tour package is inclusive of snorkelling equipment, lunch, soft drinks and shuttle services up and down to your hotel. Snorkelling can be done at various locations depending on the time you have for each islands. The rate of tour is anywhere in the range of 1,000TBH â€“ 18,000THB. The four islands are Koh Poda, Chicken Island, Koh Tub and Koh Mor, and the tour also stops off at Phra Nang Cave Beach on the Railay peninsula.

Koh Poda is famous for its white beaches and the huge rock in front of it. Chicken Island is named so as it appears to be in the shape of a cooked chicken, but I felt it was looking more like a camel.

At the edge of Phra Nang beach, a beautiful cave is located. It is dedicated to a princess goddess named Phra Nang. She was an Indian princess who was killed in a shipwreck. Phra Nang Beach is located at a short walk from Rayavadee resort. The luxury resort is located in the cave. A nightâ€™s stay at the resort will cost you in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000.

Kayaking: The best water sport to experience in Krabi is kayaking. As the province is surrounded by hundreds of islands and dense jungles, this place can be best experienced through kayak and sailing. Numerous kayaking tours are easily available but there are a few hidden places which are actually best for kayaking, such as Thalane Bay. It is located in the vicinity of the Aa Nang and Hong islands. It offers the view of rock structures, crocodile caves and lagoons. The other good places for kayaking include Tung Yee Peng and Talabeng Island.

Hong Island and Phi Phi Island: Both islands are different and one should at least devote two days to explore them. I would suggest you take a visit to Hog Island first and then Phi Phi. Hog Island is amazing and a one-day tour package will cost anywhere between 1,500 THB and 2,500 THB.

I opted to visit Phi Phi from Phuket. However it is easily travelable from Krabi as well. If I share my personal experience, my best snorkelling experience was at Phi Phi. A one-day tour of Phi Phi includes 3-4 islands which are close by. Phi Phi don is the main island. Snorkelling can be experienced at Pi Leh Bay, Money Bay, Bamboo Islands, Loh Sama and Maya Bay. The tour is inclusive of lunch and price is in the range of 1200THB -1800TBH

Street food, local drink and Spa: Thailand is known for its sea and street food. One should definitely try the delicious Thai Food. The local beer names are Chang and Simmba. I would suggest Chang over Simmba. They are easily available at departmental stores. Foot massage is something one should not miss on. Before you start partying at any street, do visit any massage centre and just relax yourself. Itâ€™s relaxing and cheap. The prices range anywhere between 180THB and 500THB.

There are a few other places also to visit such as Krabi hot spring, blue and emerald pool and Tiger cave temple.

Things to carry: Swim wear, sunscreen, snorkelling equipment, beach wear and party clothes.