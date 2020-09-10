Travel Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services on Thursday Updated : September 10, 2020 08:41 AM IST The Delhi Metro opened its doors to commuters on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply