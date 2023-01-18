Delhi Metro update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said trains are running at a restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary and that metro services are "normal" on other lines.

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line corridor have been delayed. the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday. "Trains are running at a restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on Magenta Line due to a case of attempted cable theft leading to damage of signalling cables," the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.

It said the restoration work will be possible only after operational hours and that metro services were "normal" on other lines. The DMRC has been tweeting to update the prevailing conditions on the Magenta line.

As the metro services were disrupted, many commuters took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay. A Twitter user shared an image taken inside a metro coach on the Magneta line and said "more than 50 mins delay in magenta line". Another used tweeted a video that showed long queues at a metro station.

Madness at Magenta line #DelhiMetro. Delayed trains and long rush.

Several other pictures showed people thronging metro stations on the Delhi metro's Magenta Line as the delay persists.