Delhi Metro to halt operations for Holi: No services until 2:30 pm on March 8

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that on March 8, 2023, the day of the Holi festival, all lines of the Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line, will be closed until 2:30 PM. The information was conveyed by the DMRC in a statement.

Metro train services will resume at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and continue to operate normally thereafter. Officials have also stated that Metro feeder bus services will resume after 2:30 PM on March 8.

"On the day of the ’Holi’ festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.