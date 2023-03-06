English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsDelhi Metro to halt operations for Holi: No services until 2:30 pm on March 8

Delhi Metro to halt operations for Holi: No services until 2:30 pm on March 8

Delhi Metro to halt operations for Holi: No services until 2:30 pm on March 8
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 6, 2023 6:58:53 PM IST (Published)

Metro train services will resume at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and continue to operate normally thereafter.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that on March 8, 2023, the day of the Holi festival, all lines of the Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line, will be closed until 2:30 PM. The information was conveyed by the DMRC in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Metro train services will resume at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and continue to operate normally thereafter. Officials have also stated that Metro feeder bus services will resume after 2:30 PM on March 8.
"On the day of the ’Holi’ festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.
Also read: Bahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro shortlisted for pre-qualification tender process
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi MetroHoli

Next Article

Delhi: Ashram flyover to reopen at 5pm today — Check traffic police advisory as light vehicles allowed for now

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X