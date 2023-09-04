3 Min Read
As many as 69 gates of 39 metro stations in Delhi will remain shut from September 8 to September 10 in view of the G20 Summit slated for this week. Besides, the Delhi Metro said ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ will be sold at selected metro stations through dedicated counters for 10 days starting Monday, September 4. Read on to know more details.
These Delhi Metro Station gates will remain shut
According to an order, all gates of the Supreme Court station of Delhi Metro will be closed from September 8 to 10. Gate numbers 1,2 and 3 of Khan Market are asked to be closed and gate number 4 to open for entry and exit. Gate number 2 of Kailash Colony station is to be closed and all gates of Lajpat Nagar metro station except gate number 5 are to close, said the letter. Janpath station which is marked as sensitive, only gate number 2 will be operational.
Here's the list of all the entry and exits gates opened/closed for three days these week:
Tourist Smart Cards
The Delhi Metro started selling its ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ for 10 days starting Monday, September 4. The aim is to facilitate G-20 "delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G-20 summit", the Delhi Metro said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
How and where to get it: Tourists can download the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ app for more details on the network to plan their journeys. The ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ can be purchased from "dedicated counters" at all metro stations (Except Airport Express Line) across the network. Stations with dedicated tourist smart card counters from September 4 to September 13:
1. Kashmere Gate
2. Chandni Chowk
3. Chawri Bazar
4. New Delhi
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. Patel Chowk
7. Central Secretariat
8. Udyog Bhawan
9. Lok Kalyan Marg
10. Jor Bagh
11. Dilli haat – INA
12. Lal Quila
13. Jama Masjid
14. Delhi Gate
15. ITO
16. Mandi House
17. Janpath
18. Khan Market
19. JLN Stadium
20. Jangpura
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Barakhamba Road
23. Ramakrishana Ashram Marg
24. Jhandewalan
25. Supreme Court
26. Indraprastha
27. South Extension
28. Sarojini Nagar
29. Chhatarpur
30. Qutub Minar
31. Hauz Khas
32. Nehru Place
33. Kalkaji Mandir
34. Akshardham
35. Terminal 1 IGI Airport
36. Karol Bagh
Price: These will be available in two categories — one-day validity and three-day validity cards — offering unlimited rides in the metro network. The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. There are no penalties or surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of "instances like Entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping", the Delhi Metro said.
The two-day global summit will take place at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam building, a sprawling exhibition center in the heart of New Delhi near the landmark India Gate monument — and scores of world leaders are expected to attend. The G20 includes the world’s 19 wealthiest countries plus the European Union. India currently holds its presidency, which rotates annually among the members.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 11:26 AM IST
