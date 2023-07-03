Delhi: HUDA City Centre metro station to be known as Gurugram City Centre

The name change is expected to reflect the regional identity more accurately and cater to the aspirations of the local community.

In an official announcement made on Monday, authorities revealed that the HUDA City Centre metro station on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network will undergo a name change and be known as Gurugram City Centre. The station is situated in the city of Gurugram, in the state of Haryana.

A senior official disclosed that the decision to rename the station had been finalised. The DMRC, in a tweet, confirmed the development, stating, "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually."

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the request to rename the station had originated from both the central government and the government of Haryana. The name change is expected to reflect the regional identity more accurately and cater to the aspirations of the local community in Gurugram

The HUDA City Centre metro station has been a significant transportation hub, serving as an important junction for commuters travelling within Gurugram and connecting them to various parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The process of updating official documents, signage, and announcements to reflect the new name has commenced and will be executed gradually.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal a month ago announced that the Cabinet had approved the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs's proposal to extend the yellow line metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurgaon. A spur to Dwarka Expressway was also announced as a part of the elevated project, which is said to cost Rs 5,452 crore.

