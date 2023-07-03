CNBC TV18
Delhi: HUDA City Centre metro station to be known as Gurugram City Centre

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 2:51:04 PM IST (Published)

The name change is expected to reflect the regional identity more accurately and cater to the aspirations of the local community.

In an official announcement made on Monday, authorities revealed that the HUDA City Centre metro station on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network will undergo a name change and be known as Gurugram City Centre. The station is situated in the city of Gurugram, in the state of Haryana.

A senior official disclosed that the decision to rename the station had been finalised. The DMRC, in a tweet, confirmed the development, stating, "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually."
Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the request to rename the station had originated from both the central government and the government of Haryana. The name change is expected to reflect the regional identity more accurately and cater to the aspirations of the local community in Gurugram.
