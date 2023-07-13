Delhi has been on a flood alert with water levels of Yamuna River reaching a record height of 208.46 metres as of 7 AM on Thursday.

The Northern Railways has diverted and fully or partially cancelled a total of 342 trains originating from or passing through Delhi in the past five days, between July 9 and July 13, due to rising water levels in Yamuna River breaching the danger mark at the old Yamuna bridge. Earlier, rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was suspended due to heavy downpours over the past few days.

On July 13, 32 trains were fully cancelled, 21 trains were partially cancelled, and nine trains were diverted, according to Northern Railway.

On July 11, 129 trains were affected, while on July 12, as many as 126 trains were impacted due to the closure of the old Yamuna bridge.

Delhi has been on a flood alert with water levels of Yamuna River reaching a record height of 208.46 metres as of 7 AM on Thursday.

The river recorded the highest water level in 45 years reaching 208.08 metres at 1 PM on Wednesday.

Citing the information from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the river water level will reach its peak at around 3-4 PM on July 13 and will start to recede thereafter.

The increasing water level has submerged low-lying areas, prompting evacuation measures.

Delhi is also under threat of a drinking water crisis as three water treatment plants in the city have been temporarily closed due to flooding.

Further, shops in the Kashmere Gate area have been asked to close their operations until Sunday as well.

Additional buses will be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to ferry people to their destinations.

CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the government is taking measures to reduce the water levels and restoration work will begin in two days.