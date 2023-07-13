Delhi has been on a flood alert with water levels of Yamuna River reaching a record height of 208.46 metres as of 7 AM on Thursday.

The Northern Railways has diverted and fully or partially cancelled a total of 342 trains originating from or passing through Delhi in the past five days, between July 9 and July 13, due to rising water levels in Yamuna River breaching the danger mark at the old Yamuna bridge. Earlier, rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was suspended due to heavy downpours over the past few days.

On July 13, 32 trains were fully cancelled, 21 trains were partially cancelled, and nine trains were diverted, according to Northern Railway.

On July 11, 129 trains were affected, while on July 12, as many as 126 trains were impacted due to the closure of the old Yamuna bridge.