In its budget presentation on Wednesday, the Delhi government announced that it will soon launch an app-based aggregator scheme for premium buses in the National Capital Region. The scheme aims to make intracity trips for Delhites easier and could help reduce pollution and private car traffic in the national capital.

The announcement was a part of Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot's allocation of Rs 9,337 crore towards transport, roads and bridges in the Delhi budget 2023-2024.

The Delhi Motor Vehicles Licencing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme was announced and drafted in August 2022 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Transport Department of Delhi.

Collaboration with aggregators

According to reports, the Kejriwal government is considering collaborating with aggregators for its premium app-based bus service in the National Capital Region to encourage citizens to opt for a cleaner, more comfortable, and more efficient mode of public transport for those who use private cars.

Each aggregator will be required to maintain a fleet of a minimum of 50 premium buses, per the government website.

"App-based aggregators will ply next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive cars," Kejriwal said.

An aggregator, as per the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, is a digital intermediary or marketplace for a passenger to connect with a driver for the purpose of transportation. Examples of these include cab aggregators such as Uber, Meru and Ola Cabs.

Benefits of the programme

The aggregator scheme will replace numerous private cars on the roads of the NCR with premium buses. This is expected to have several benefits including:

1. Reduction in traffic congestion

2. Improvement in urban transportation

3. Better utilisation of transportation assets

4. Increase in accessibility and mobility of people

5. Improvement in ambient air quality

Mobile and web-based ticketing

The Delhi government has stated that bus tickets will be made available through mobile and web-based applications, and no physical tickets will be issued. The fares and routes will be highlighted on the app, and aggregators will determine suitable dynamic fare structures.

According to the Delhi government, aggregators will be allowed to have dynamic pricing but it must be above the threshold of the peak fare of DTC AC buses.

Parking space and colour scheme

The government has stated that aggregators must provide proof of adequate overnight parking space for all buses as they will not be allowed to park vehicles in public spaces. All buses must also follow a uniform colour scheme with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) logo and the aggregator's logo.

Modern facilities and compliance

The buses will be equipped with every modern facility and will be BS-VI compliant, air-conditioned, CNG or electric.

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi expects that private vehicle owners would switch to buses, if premium air-conditioned buses are made available to the residents which allows them to schedule bus rides, with convenient pick-and-drop services.

Besides this, the buses will be seating-only, and there will be no standing passengers to avoid overcrowding. The bus seats will also be equipped with CCTVs and panic buttons. Buses will also be integrated with the One Delhi App for booking rides and making digital payments.

Aggregators must also post details of the vehicles, the driver and the staff and a "passenger manifesto" for the journey prior to the commencement of the trip.

Aggregators must also provide a mechanism to lodge complaints on their apps.

Electric buses

Under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licencing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme, all buses inducted after January 1, 2024, will only be electric. The chief minister has directed the transport department to put the scheme in the works and draft a policy regarding the same. The draft policy will then be moved for public opinion after which it will be notified for implementation. As per the budget presentation on March 22, the scheme will soon be launched.