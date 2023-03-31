Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi | Check fare, timing and all details

A first for the Western Central Railway (WCR) zone, this Vande Bharat Express will take one hour less than the Shatabdi Express, currently the fastest train on the Delhi-Bhopal route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the eleventh Vande Bharat Express, between Delhi and Bhopal on April 1, 2023. With a maximum speed of 160 km/h, this semi-high-speed train between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal, and New Delhi Railway Station will cover a distance of 709 km in 7 hours 50 minutes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, told PTI on Wednesday, "During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, PM Modi will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamlapati station for New Delhi.”

As per the reports, this train will have 16 coaches and the train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h between Palwal and Agra, 130 km/h between Agra and Lalitpur, and 120 km/h between Lalitpur and Bina.

Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express timing

The Vande Bharat express will operate six days a week except on Saturday. This train will depart from Rani Kamlapati Railway station at 5:55 am and will reach Delhi a 1:45 pm. It will also take a halt at Agra Cantt Railway station for five minutes at 11:40 am.

The train will depart at 2:45 pm on its return journey from Delhi, stop at Agra Cantt at 4:45 pm, and reach Rani Kamlapati station at 10:45 pm.

Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express fare

There has been no confirmation regarding the fare of the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and Delhi. But as per the reports, the fare for an AC chair car will be around Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,300 for the executive class.

The Vande Bharat express trains have already been operating on several other routes such as Delhi to Varanasi, Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to Jammu.