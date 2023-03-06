Delhi: Ashram flyover to reopen at 5pm today — Check traffic police advisory as light vehicles allowed for now

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his satisfaction with the project's completion, stating that the woes of the people have ended.

Delhi's Ashram Flyover is set to reopen today at 5 pm after being closed for an extended period of time. The reopening comes after the inauguration of the Ashram Flyover extension by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the flyover extension.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover for now. Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. will still not be allowed on both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover until further information.

Commuters coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover, it added.

About the flyover

The extension project, which began in June 2020, cost a total of Rs 128.25 crore and is 1,425 metres in length. The extension is expected to bring a huge relief to commuters traveling between Delhi and Noida.

"Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. "Another flyover has started in Delhi from today. Its second part built on the Ashram flyover has been opened for the public from today. With its commencement, three signals will end here. Now you will be able to travel signal-free between AIIMS and Noida and ride of jam."

He also criticized the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

The project was supposed to be inaugurated on February 28 but was postponed due to some pending work. Kailash Gahlot, who was handed over the additional charge of Public Works Department (PWD) following Manish Sisodia's resignation, will be present at the inauguration of the flyover extension on Monday.

The Ashram Flyover extension is expected to make vehicular movement smoother, allowing motorists to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND. At present, traffic jams are witnessed from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection.

Vehicles now have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi.

Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO, and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed here.